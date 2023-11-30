See the 2023 Spotify Wrapped for Over 50 of Your Favorite Rock + Metal Bands

It's the most wonderful time of the year... to nerd out on all of your own Spotify Wrapped stats, as well as take in all of the streaming numbers from dozens of your favorite rock and metal artists.

We've compiled well over 50 acts who have shared their success on the popular streaming platform, which just released it's annual Wrapped feature earlier this week. While fans are able to see their most played artists and songs, bands are able to view their year broken down into the number of song streams, the number of listeners, how many collective hours fans listened to their music and in how many countries people listened to their music.

While many acts often (and rightfully) complain about Spotify's royalty rates, urging for higher payouts as Spotify appears to be plotting even smaller payouts to smaller artists, they're still grateful for the fans who use the service, using the Wrapped feature as an opportunity to extend a thank you to all of their supporters around the world.

See the Wrapped stats for Motley Crue, Sabaton, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, Pantera, Dirty Honey, Five Finger Death Punch and so many more below.

2023 SPOTIFY WRAPPED STATS FOR ROCK + METAL ARTISTS

3 Doors Down

311

Aborted

Alien Ant Farm

Anthrax

Asking Alexandria

Bayside

Beartooth

The Black Crowes

Carnifex

Chelsea Grin

Coheed and Cambria

Alice Cooper

Currents

Dark Tranquility

Daughtry

Dayseeker

Decrepit Birth

Demon Hunter

Def Leppard

Diamante

Dirty Honey

Escape the Fate

Filter

Five Finger Death Punch

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

From Ashes to New

Laura Jane Grace

Haken

The Hives

Hollywood Undead

The Hu

Ayron Jones

Kansas

Live

Living Colour

Machine Gun Kelly

Mayday Parade

Meet Me @ The Altar

The Menzingers

Motionless in White

Motley Crue

Neck Deep

New Found Glory

Nickelback

Nik Nocturnal

Of Mice & Men

Pantera

Papa Roach

Rancid

Royal Bliss

Sabaton

Seether

Mike Shinoda

Silent Planet

Silverstein

Sleeping With Sirens

Smash Mouth

The Smashing Pumpkins

Sodom

Soul Glo

Staind

Static-X

System of a Down

Serj Tankian

Thrice

Tool

Frank Turner

Unearth

Vended

We Came As Romans

The Word Alive