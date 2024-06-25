Online Tool Lets You Compare Your Top Spotify Artists + Songs From Different Periods of Time

An online tool called Favorite Music Guru lets music fans compare the artists and songs they listen to on Spotify the most from different periods of time.

As we discover new music, our tastes and listening habits may change. Perhaps you find a new favorite artist and go on a binge exploring their discography for months on end, or perhaps you modify your playlist to match your different moods and life experiences.

Regardless, change is often a good thing, and it can be fun to look back on how your music preferences have shifted over time. That's where Favorite Music Guru comes in — you don't have to wait until the end of 2024 for your Spotify Wrapped to see how your year in music is going.

What Is Favorite Music Guru?

Favorite Music Guru is an online tool that you can link to your Spotify account to get a report of the artists and songs you listen to the most over various periods of time. It's a third-party feature created by an individual named Larry Person, so it's not actually associated with Spotify.

How to Use Favorite Music Guru

The feature is free to use, all you need to do is go to the Favorite Music Guru website and login with your Spotify account information.

What Information Does Favorite Music Guru Show?

Similar to the Spotify Pie Chart we covered a few years ago, Favorite Music Guru shows music fans the artists and songs they've listened to the most. It generates an easy-to-read report with your top artists in the short term (last four weeks), medium term (last six months) and long term (the last few years). The number of artists it shows varies for each timeframe.

The report also shows your top 50 tracks in each of these parameters as well, in addition to your 50 most recent tracks. See an example below.

Of course, your Spotify search history shows your most recently-played artists, but this tool allows you to compare how your music tastes have shifted over time.

If you're feeling generous, you can buy Larry a coffee to help keep the site up and running for years to come so you can keep comparing your personal music trends.