Here’s How to See Your ‘Spotify Pie Chart’

Just like Spotify's end-of-the-year "Wrapped" feature, which gives users a detailed overview of the artists and music they listened to the most throughout a given year, there's a new feature by a third-party company called a "Spotify Pie Chart" — and we're going to explain how you can view yours.

The new tool, created by University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) student Darren Huang, gathers data from your music consumption on Spotify and creates a pie chart based on it. All of the different colors on the chart represent different genres, and there's a legend underneath the chart so you can see which color corresponds with each genre. It's not simply put into rock and metal terms either — Huang really included a ton of different categories for the feature, from nu-metal, to post-grunge, to album-rock, to Canadian metalcore and more.

Yes, Canadian metalcore refers to Spiritbox.

Below the graph legend, the artists you listen to the most frequently will be listed in order from top to bottom, and the font of the name gets smaller as it goes down.

The unique aspect of the Spotify Pie Chart, as opposed to Spotify's own official "Wrapped" feature, is that it can be updated on a monthly basis. The website humorously says "Bake Your Monthly Genre Pie" underneath the title "Spotify Pie." Users are then directed to enter their Spotify login information, which will bring you to an agreement page that requests access to analyze your data. Once you agree, your pie chart will be generated.

Check out your Spotify Pie Chart through Huang's website — it works both on desktop and on mobile, but you have to have a Spotify account in order to access it. Sorry, Apple Music users. Have fun!