Map Shows Most Popular Metal Band in Every Country Right Now, According to Spotify

A map that's been shared online shows the most popular metal band in every country right now, according to data from Spotify.

Firstly, we have to give a shout out to Reddit user Axxelschweiss, who took it upon themselves to pull all of the statistics from Spotify and create the map.

"I was looking for a list of the most listened metal bands of each country and there wasn't one. So I did the work by myself and created this map," they wrote in the comments of the post, which was shared on the Map Porn Reddit page.

In the comment, the individual explained that the map shows which metal band is the most listened-to in every country based on their Spotify popularity in 2024, not the most popular bands of all time. So it's a very modern look at which bands are the biggest around the world.

We've included images of the different regions of the map below, thanks to the Reddit user, and listed a couple of the bands shown on the map. See the full map toward the bottom of the page.

Notes About the Map

The person who created the map made a couple of notes in the comments regarding the findings. For starters, the results can vary depending on what you classify as metal.

For example, they found Sabaton to be the most popular metal band in Sweden, but noted that Ghost would be the correct answer for those who consider Ghost metal. Another example is Volbeat, who was marked the most popular band in Denmark. For anyone who doesn't consider Volbeat metal, King Diamond would be the answer.

There is a legend in the bottom left corner of the map that has numbers for countries which were too small to fit the name of the band, which notes that all of the greyed out countries do not have data for their most popular metal band on Spotify.

The Most Popular Metal Band in the U.S. Right Now

According to the map, Metallica are the most popular band in the U.S. right now. Given they released 72 Seasons in the first half of 2023 and have been touring North America ever since, this isn't exactly surprising. They also have over 25.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify at the moment.

Some of the Most Popular Metal Bands in North America

Canada: Spiritbox

Mexico: Anabantha

Cuba: Zeus

Dominican Republic: La Armada

The most popular metal bands in North America Reddit.com/r/mapporn - u/Axxelschweiss loading...

Some of the Most Popular Metal Bands in South America

Brazil: Sepultura

Colombia: Kraken

Peru: Difonia

Venezuela: Cultura Tres

Most Popular Metal Bands in South America Reddit.com/r/mapporn - u/Axxelschweiss loading...

Some of the Most Popular Metal Bands in Europe

U.K.: Black Sabbath

Germany: Rammstein

France: Gojira

Poland: Behemoth

Norway: Dimmu Borgir

Sweden: Sabaton

Ukraine: Jinjer

Russia: Slaughter to Prevail

Finland: Nightwish

Italy: Wind Rose (Reddit user noted the map mistakenly says Lacuna Coil)

The Most Popular Metal Bands in Europe Reddit.com/r/mapporn - u/Axxelschweiss loading...

Some of the Most Popular Metal Bands in Africa

South Africa: XavlegbmaofffassssitimiwoamndutroabcwapwaeiippohfffX (which, according to Metal Archives, stands for: Acidic Vaginal Liquid Explosion Generated by Mass Amounts of Filthy Fecal Fisting and Sadistic Septic Syphilic Sodomy Inside the Infected Maggot Infested Womb of a Molested Nun Dying Under the Roof of a Burning Church While a Priest Watches and Ejaculates in Immense Perverse Pleasure Over His First Fresh Fetus)

Madagascar: Beyond Your Ritual (much better)

Botswana: Overthrust

Zimbabwe: Dividing the Element

The Most Popular Metal Bands in Africa Reddit.com/r/mapporn - u/Axxelschweiss loading...

Some of the Most Popular Metal Bands in the Middle East + Asia

China: Nine Treasures

Mongolia: The Hu

India: Bloodywood

Japan: Babymetal

Indonesia: Dane

Pakistan: Takatak

Iran: Confess

Kazakhstan: Ulytau

Most Popular Bands in the Middle East + Asia Reddit.com/r/mapporn - u/Axxelschweiss loading...

The Most Popular Bands in Australia + New Zealand

Australia: Parkway Drive

New Zealand: Alien Weaponry

Map of the Most Popular Metal Bands in Every Country of the World

The Most Popular Metal Bands in Every Country of the World in 2024 Reddit.com/r/mapporn - u/Axxelschweiss loading...