The season of vacations and road trips is upon us, so it’s the perfect time to get inspired by some of the world’s most metal destinations.

There are places where subgenres got their start, places where you can drink with bands after their shows and even some stunning gifts from Mother Nature that will make you want to throw up devil horns.

Plan an entire expedition around one of these, or let another one be the deciding factor between cities you’re stuck between (tell your friend that Paris can wait because Gothenburg has a metal bar you’re not waiting another second to check out).

Remember, though: even if you can’t get to any of these places anytime soon, you can bring the metal anywhere you go.

11 Metal Travel Destinations Every Metalhead Should Visit