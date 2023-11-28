Wondering how to access your 2023 Spotify Wrapped? Loudwire has you covered.

The holidays are finally upon us here in the U.S., which means Spotify will be unveiling their annual, highly anticipated Wrapped feature very, very soon.

Spotify Wrapped takes users' yearlong personal listening activities into account, pulling from a variety of sources such as users' most-listened-to songs, albums, artists, genres and even podcasts.

This year, Spotify announced their 2023 Spotify Wrapped will pull from users' listening data all year, including beyond Oct. 31.

READ MORE: See Metallica's Top 50 Songs on Spotify Based on Streams

According to The Independent, Spotify has been teasing this year's Wrapped via app alerts sent to Spotify users.

"Will this year’s number be higher or lower? All will be revealed soon in your 2023 Wrapped," one recent alert read.

How to Get Your 2023 Spotify Wrapped:

You can access Spotify Wrapped on the desktop version of Spotify. Just search for "Wrapped" in the search bar or find the button for Wrapped on the landing page ("Home") of Spotify. In many cases, Spotify Wrapped will automatically pop up on your screen when you open the app.

You can also access Wrapped on the mobile version of the platform. Just be sure to have the most recent version of the app installed on your device.

You can also click here to directly access your Spotify Wrapped when it becomes available.

When Does Spotify Wrapped 2023 Come Out?

The music streaming platform began teasing this year's Wrapped a few weeks ago, tweeting, "All thoughts lead to Wrapped."

However, Spotify has yet to reveal the exact release date for its 2023 Spotify Wrapped.

Last year, Spotify Wrapped 2022 was released on the last day of November, while the feature dropped on Dec. 1 back in 2021.

That said, Spotify Wrapped 2023 should likely become available any day now, and we'll keep you posted when we find out its exact release date.

Most Streamed Deep Cuts From 50 Rock Bands Apparently you have been going beyond the singles on Spotify. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire