See the 2025 Spotify Wrapped Stats for 9 Rock + Metal Bands

It's that time of year again, with Spotify announcing earlier this week that their annual Spotify Wrapped feature compiling your listening habits and following has been compiled for the past year. As such, some of the top rock and metal bands have begun sharing their data for the year and leaving messages for their fans expressing their gratitude for the support.

Who Did What Through Spotify in 2025?

It should come as no surprise that Metallica fans were quite active on Spotify. Arguably the most popular metal band in the world amassed 93.9 million listeners through the streaming platform. That breaks down to listeners coming from 184 different countries around the world.

In total, the band logged over 2.2 billion streams through Spotify, good enough for 185 million hours of streaming time for the calendar year.

"You guys continue to outdo yourselves every year! Over 21 THOUSAND YEARS worth of our music was streamed on @Spotify in 2025. Sincere thanks to the #MetallicaFamily, who listened all year, joined us on the #M72 World Tour & supported us from every corner of the globe. We can’t wait to see you on the road," shared the band.

In the rock world, Shinedown put up some impressive stats. They amassed over 24.1 million listeners over the past year through Spotify from a total of 184 different countries.

That accounts for over 491 million streams that rounds out to over 28.7 million hours of playing time on Spotify.

Who Else Has Posted Their Spotify Wrapped Totals?

It's still early and artists are just getting around to sharing their stats for the year, but you'll also find postings from Pantera, Falling in Reverse and Sammy Hagar reflecting on their streaming year that was.

In addition, Attila, Fleshgod Apocalypse and Cory Marks have had their say as well. We'll continue to update this post as more Spotify Wrapped stats are shared, but for now check out what each of the acts have shared about their streaming stats through Spotify for 2025.

Metallica

Shinedown

Pantera

Sammy Hagar

Attila

Fleshgod Apocalypse

Cory Marks

Manic Street Preachers