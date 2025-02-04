Spotify Has Jokes – Spiritbox’s Viral Grammy Moment Keeps Getting Funnier

Spotify found a way to get in on the fun of Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante impersonating Poppy during a Grammy red carpet interview over the weekend.

As it turns out, the streaming service just one-upped the already viral moment by making LaPlante the featured image on their Kickass Metal playlist for this week. But playing off LaPlante's hilarious move at the Grammys, they note of this week's playlist, "Poppy on top of today's best Metal playlist."

spotify leans in on spiritbox's joke grammy viral moment pretending to be poppy Spotify loading...

Courtney LaPlante Is Poppy?!

The red carpet interviews come fast and furious at the Grammy Awards with a wide array of artists across a large variety of genres attending "music's biggest night."

As LaPlante stepped up for a chat on the red carpet, one reporter mistook her for fellow nominee Poppy in the Best Metal Performance category and rather than correcting her, the Spiritbox singer just went with it and pretended to be Poppy, answering the questions as the guest on Knocked Loose's "Suffocate" song would.

"I am Poppy," LaPlante responded with a deadpan delivery, "and I am really happy to be here nominated with Knocked Loose. I really hope we win."

When the reporter assessed that this was not her first nomination, LaPlante responded, "No, I was actually nominated in, I believe, 2020." Poppy actually received her first nomination in 2020 for the awards show that aired in 2021.

READ MORE: What Courtney LaPlante Revealed About Spiritbox's 'Tsunami Sea' Album

"Really happy to be here again, would love to take home the Grammy for Knocked Loose and myself because I would be the first woman to win this award," she goes on. When asked how many women have been nominated for Best Metal Performance, LaPlante dryly concludes, "I actually haven't looked at that but I just always know that it's time for one of us to win. I hope it's me or Spiritbox and Courtney."

The gaffe quickly spread on social media as fans had fun along with LaPlante and how the singer deftly handled the moment. And now Spotify is getting in on the fun as well.

About That Playlist

It should be noted that both Poppy and Spiritbox appear in Spotify's Kickass Metal playlist for this week. Poppy's "They're All Around Us" is the second song on the playlist, following Spiritbox's "Perfect Soul." Spiritbox also get a second song this week with "Soft Spine" appearing further down the playlist.

You can listen to the Spotify Kickass Metal Playlist below.

Spotify Kickass Metal Playlist