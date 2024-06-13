Map Shows the Most Popular Dad Rock Band in Each U.S. State – Study

A map in a new study by Merchoid shows the most popular dad rock band in each U.S. state.

When you think of dad rock, which bands come to mind? For many, Led Zeppelin, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Van Halen and other related big names from the '70s and '80s are likely the answer.

And while some of those still reign in many locations as the ultimate dad rock groups, Merchoid's map is guaranteed to make you feel old, as acts from the '90s and 2000s are apparently the supreme favorites of today's fathers.

To gather the findings, Merchoid surveyed 3,000 Americans about which band they think encapsulates the term "dad rock" the best. Surprisingly, Nickelback were ranked the No. 1 dad rock group in the country, with 26 percent of participants declaring them the Father of All Father Bands.

See which band comes in at No. 1 in each state below. We compiled the results by regions of the U.S.:

The Northeast

Maine - Coldplay

New Hampshire - Guns N' Roses

Vermont - Van Halen

New York - Nickelback

Massachusetts - Blink-182

Rhode Island - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Connecticut - Nickelback

New Jersey - Blink-182

Pennsylvania - Nickelback

The Southeast

Delaware - Nickelback

Maryland - Guns N' Roses

West Virginia - Coldplay

Virginia - Blink-182

Kentucky - Guns N' Roses

Tennessee - Bon Jovi

North Carolina - Nickelback

South Carolina - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Georgia - Nickelback

Alabama - Limp Bizkit

Mississippi - Nirvana

Arkansas - Nickelback

Louisiana - Bon Jovi

Florida - Van Halen

The Midwest

Ohio - Nickelback

Michigan - Van Halen

Indiana - Van Halen

Illinois - Blink-182

Missouri - Blink-182

Iowa - Linkin Park

Wisconsin - Van Halen

Minnesota - Nickelback

North Dakota - Linkin Park

South Dakota - Coldplay

Nebraska - Bon Jovi

Kansas - Nickelback

The Southwest

Oklahoma - Nickelback

Texas - Red Hot Chili Peppers

New Mexico - Nickelback

Arizona - Linkin Park

The West

Colorado - Guns N' Roses

Wyoming - Nirvana

Montana - Nirvana

Idaho - Nirvana

Utah - Van Halen

Nevada - Red Hot Chili Peppers

California - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Oregon - Blink-182

Washington - Nickelback

Alaska - Nirvana

Hawaii - Linkin Park

The Most Popular Dad Rock Band in Every State

Map of the Most Popular Dad Rock Bands in Every U.S. State merchoid.com loading...