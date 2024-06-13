Map Shows the Most Popular Dad Rock Band in Each U.S. State – Study
A map in a new study by Merchoid shows the most popular dad rock band in each U.S. state.
When you think of dad rock, which bands come to mind? For many, Led Zeppelin, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Van Halen and other related big names from the '70s and '80s are likely the answer.
And while some of those still reign in many locations as the ultimate dad rock groups, Merchoid's map is guaranteed to make you feel old, as acts from the '90s and 2000s are apparently the supreme favorites of today's fathers.
To gather the findings, Merchoid surveyed 3,000 Americans about which band they think encapsulates the term "dad rock" the best. Surprisingly, Nickelback were ranked the No. 1 dad rock group in the country, with 26 percent of participants declaring them the Father of All Father Bands.
See which band comes in at No. 1 in each state below. We compiled the results by regions of the U.S.:
The Northeast
- Maine - Coldplay
- New Hampshire - Guns N' Roses
- Vermont - Van Halen
- New York - Nickelback
- Massachusetts - Blink-182
- Rhode Island - Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Connecticut - Nickelback
- New Jersey - Blink-182
- Pennsylvania - Nickelback
The Southeast
- Delaware - Nickelback
- Maryland - Guns N' Roses
- West Virginia - Coldplay
- Virginia - Blink-182
- Kentucky - Guns N' Roses
- Tennessee - Bon Jovi
- North Carolina - Nickelback
- South Carolina - Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Georgia - Nickelback
- Alabama - Limp Bizkit
- Mississippi - Nirvana
- Arkansas - Nickelback
- Louisiana - Bon Jovi
- Florida - Van Halen
The Midwest
- Ohio - Nickelback
- Michigan - Van Halen
- Indiana - Van Halen
- Illinois - Blink-182
- Missouri - Blink-182
- Iowa - Linkin Park
- Wisconsin - Van Halen
- Minnesota - Nickelback
- North Dakota - Linkin Park
- South Dakota - Coldplay
- Nebraska - Bon Jovi
- Kansas - Nickelback
The Southwest
- Oklahoma - Nickelback
- Texas - Red Hot Chili Peppers
- New Mexico - Nickelback
- Arizona - Linkin Park
The West
- Colorado - Guns N' Roses
- Wyoming - Nirvana
- Montana - Nirvana
- Idaho - Nirvana
- Utah - Van Halen
- Nevada - Red Hot Chili Peppers
- California - Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Oregon - Blink-182
- Washington - Nickelback
- Alaska - Nirvana
- Hawaii - Linkin Park
