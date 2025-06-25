5 Classic Dad Rock Albums You Need on Vinyl (And Where to Buy Them)

For those of you who are into dad rock (rightfully so), here are some classic dad rock albums you need on vinyl and where you can buy them.

As we've learned throughout our dad rock journey, there are several different eras and styles of dad rock. The bands your dad considers dad rock may be completely different than the ones you consider dad rock, and people younger than you may shock you with their dad rock selections just as well.

We've already broken dad rock down for each generation — Boomer, Gen X, Millennial and Gen Z. You already voted for the greatest dad rock band of all time during our March Dadness bracket tournament a few months ago.

But now it's time for you to add to, or start, your dad rock vinyl collection.

READ MORE: 10 Essential Rock + Metal Records Every New Vinyl Collector Should Own

For this list, we chose five of the greatest classic dad rock albums that you should pick up a copy of. Thus, the artists are all dad rock bands that also fall under the traditional classic rock umbrella. The first record we picked came out in 1973, and the most recent was released in 1989.

Are these the best albums by each of these artists? Not necessarily, but they were important to the bands' careers for other reasons. Under each album cover, we listed three key tracks to show you why the records are worth buying, as well as links to purchase them from the vinyl section of Loudwire's very own web store.

If you already own these, then congrats — you're a classic dad.

Led Zeppelin, Houses of the Holy (1973)

led zeppelin, houses of the holy Atlantic loading...

Key Tracks: "Over the Hills and Far Away," "D'yer Mak'er," "The Ocean"

Buy it here.

AC/DC, Highway to Hell (1979)

ac/dc, highway to hell Atlantic Records loading...

Key Tracks: "Highway to Hell," "Girls Got Rhythm," "Touch Too Much"

Buy it here.

Van Halen, 1984 (1984)

van halen, 1984 Warner Bros. loading...

Key Tracks: "Jump," "Panama," "Hot for Teacher"

Buy it here.

Guns N' Roses, Appetite for Destruction (1987)

guns n' roses, appetite for destruction Geffen loading...

Key Tracks: "Welcome to the Jungle," "Sweet Child O' Mine," "Paradise City"

Buy it here.

Aerosmith, Pump (1989)

aerosmith, pump Geffen loading...

Key Tracks: "Love in an Elevator," "Janie's Got a Gun," "What It Takes"

Buy it here.

