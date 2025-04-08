Nearly 150,000 votes were cast in five rounds of our March Dadness tournament and you've crowned Metallica the Best Dad Rock Band of All Time!

The championship round was down to two representatives from different generations — Metallica representing Gen X and Nirvana representing Millennials.

Our tournament began with 32 entrants. Eight dad rock bands occupied four generational divisions, with Boomers and Gen Z being the others in addition to the aforementioned two.

While many people largely consider all classic rock to be dad rock, we have a different stance at Loudwire. Since each generation is full of dads, this means they have their own crop of dad rock bands — the rock bands that were popular during the teenage years of each generation.

In keeping with standard operating procedure in heavy music, Metallica smashed the competition, netting over 80 percent of the votes against Nirvana.

On the path to the championship, Metallica impressively beat Black Sabbath, Van Halen, AC/DC and Led Zeppelin. Nirvana's road, meanwhile, went through Red Hot Chili Peppers, Blink-182, Foo Fighters and Avenged Sevenfold.

While the competition through those earlier rounds was quite fierce, it was an absolute blowout in the final round. Nirvana failed to gain even 20 percent of the votes, demonstrating the power and popularity of Metallica.

All of us at Loudwire had expected one of the more traditionally recognized dad rock bands to take the crown — Van Halen or Led Zeppelin — but there's just no stopping the Metallica machine from rolling over anyone and everyone.

Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote! We hope you had as much fun as we did!

