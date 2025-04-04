Championship Round – Vote for the Best Dad Rock Band of All Time

It's the championship round of Loudwire's March Dadness tournament to determine the Best Dad Rock Band of All Time!

Over 130,000 votes have been cast across four rounds so far and it's down to Metallica (Gen X Division) vs. Nirvana (Millennial Divsion).

Learn more about the tournament and vote below!

What Is Dad Rock?

If you thought dad rock was just Van Halen, AC/DC and Led Zeppelin... well, you're not wrong. But you're only partially right! What if we told you Bring Me the Horizon, technically, are dad rock for Gen Z.

Ultimately, dad rock encompasses bands that a generation loved during their teenage years while also rising in popularity. Since these generations are often comprised of 15 or so years, each crop of dad rock bands can start in one decade and end part way through another.

The Four Divisions

Our tournament began a total of 32 bands occupying four generational divisions — Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z. That's eight bands per generation because dad rock spans dads of all ages.

March Dadness Tournament — Rounds + Voting

Loudwire's March Dadness tournament features a total of five rounds, this championship stage being the final one.

Voting is open now through April 7.

Cast your votes for the Best Dad Rock Band of All Time in the final head-to-head matchup directly below.

You can vote once per hour now through April 7 at 11:59PM ET.

The winner will be revealed the morning of April 8!

It's up to you to crown The Best Dad Rock Band of All Time!

