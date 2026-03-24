There's a particular Metallica song actor Elijah Wood can no longer listen to.

The Lord of the Rings actor confessed to feeling burnt out on the band's massive hit "Enter Sandman" during a new interview with NME discussing the "soundtrack of his life." There was a period where he had to listen to it so frequently that he simply can't stand to hear it anymore.

“It’s specifically because of my son. He was about four when I introduced him to it and then it became the only song that he wanted to hear for a very long stretch of time," Wood admitted.

"It’s actually not too inappropriate lyrically. It’s a little scary but there isn’t anything too gnarly.”

The nightmarish themes touched on in The Black Album hit are scary, sure — but perhaps Wood isn't aware of the original story behind the track. James Hetfield's initial set of lyrics included a reference to crib death: "Disrupt the perfect family."

The band and producer Bob Rock felt it was too dark of a line to be featured in a single. Lars Ulrich asked Rock to deliver the news to the frontman and thus the producer warned him that he "might be throwing away a song" if he didn't modify it.

The singer changed the line to "We're off to never-neverland." [via Blender] and it remains their most popular song to this day. It's hard to fathom the track not being as massive as it is and which of their other songs would have become their biggest instead.

Wood's son was born in 2019, so it was roughly three years ago when "Enter Sandman" was on repeat in their home. We're curious what other rock and metal songs the youngster has grown fond of since then.

READ MORE: The 'Big 4' Bands of '80s Metal

Elsewhere in the conversation, Wood revealed that Smashing Pumpkins were his very first concert.

"I was just about to turn 16 and it was absolutely incredible. It was at that time when Billy [Corgan] basically wore the ‘Zero’ shirt for the better part of two or three years. It was also the first time he shaved his head. I was a huge, huge Pumpkins fan and so for them to be my first concert was so appropriate," the actor shared.

Perhaps his son is a fan of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness these days?

Whether you're more of a Metallica fan or Smashing Pumpkins fan, check out the best rock and metal albums of the '90s below.