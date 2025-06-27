We love dad rock around here, so keep reading to see our picks for the best album by 11 of the greatest dad rock bands.

There once was a time when the term "dad rock" referred to a specific era of artists, mainly consisting of classic rock groups that were popular in the '70s and '80s. However, over time that has changed quite a bit, especially as people who were born in the '90s and 2000s have become parents themselves.

In 2024, Merchoid published a study on which groups are considered the best dad rock band in each state of the U.S. It was a bit surprising to see acts such as Blink-182 and Linkin Park on there, but it makes sense that today's teenagers would consider late '90s and early 2000s bands to be dad rock.

READ MORE: The 'Big 4' Bands of Boomer, Gen X, Millennial + Gen Z Dad Rock

Thus, we published several different stories on which bands we consider the "Big 4" of dad rock for each generation, and even launched a March Dadness tournament this past March where you voted for the greatest dad rock band of all time.

Now we're going to take it a step further and look at the best records by some of the greatest dad rock bands of all time. We chose 11 groups from our definitive Big 4 dad rock list, went through their discographies and picked their best albums.

The Best Album by 11 Dad Rock Bands We picked the best album by some of the greatest dad rock bands of all time, ranging from the 1970s to 2000s. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner