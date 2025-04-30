Massive Nu-Metal Album Has Mysteriously Vanished From Spotify + Fans Are Distraught

A massive nu-metal album has mysteriously vanished from Spotify, and fans are quite distraught over it.

Fans all over social media have reported that System of a Down's groundbreaking 2001 album Toxicity is no longer on Spotify. After checking the platform ourselves, we can confirm that it's gone, though it's unclear what happened.

Some of the 'Toxicity' Songs Are Still Available

The band's top three songs are still displaying accurately on Spotify — "Chop Suey!," "Toxicity," "Aerials," but the Toxicity album artwork is not displaying next to them. Instead, "Chop Suey!" and "Aerials" are displaying under the compilation album Rock Classico, and "Toxicity" under one called Nice 2000s.

However, the rest of the songs on the album aside from those three aren't on Spotify at all, with the exception of some live versions and covers by other artists.

The band, who's currently on tour in South America right now, have yet to comment on the situation. However, a fan on Reddit messaged a SOAD fan account on Instagram, and the account responded that the band and Sony are allegedly aware and working on a fix.

READ MORE: System of a Down Just Played 5 Songs Live for the First Time in Over 10 Years

Fan Reactions to 'Toxicity' Being Removed From Spotify

System of a Down fans have taken to social media and Reddit to discuss the disappearance of Toxicity from the streaming platform. See some posts on X below, and keep reading for some Reddit responses underneath.

Over on the System of a Down Reddit page, fans seem to be making light of the situation. While some are understandably upset over the album being gone, others are making jokes over it and finding other ways to listen to it.

One fan, for example, pulled the album up on their PlayStation 3 system. Another resorted to their physical CD collection, only to discover that the disc was missing from the jewel case.

Stay tuned to see when the issue is resolved, and whether SOAD make a comment on the matter or not.