System of a Down just played five songs live for the first time in over 10 years during two concerts in South America a few days ago.

The first show took was on April 24 in Bogota, Colombia, which was their first performance since August of 2024. They opened the concert with the Toxicity track "Arto," which they haven't performed since April of 2015 [via Setlist.fm]. They followed it with "Attack," which was last played just under 10 years ago in October of 2015.

During the show, System also played "Marmalade" for the first time in a decade, as well as "Streamline" for the first time in two decades. Some other songs they dusted off included "Violent Pornography," "A.D.D." and "Roulette," although those weren't shelved for as long as the aforementioned tracks.

Three nights later, the rockers played another show in Lima, Peru, and brought some more oldies back into the set — "36" for the first time since 2002 and "Mind" for the first time since 2011. "Pictures" and "Highway Song" were two others that made it to the set that hadn't been played in at least a few years.

READ MORE: There Are Only 5 Songs System of a Down Have Never Played Live

See both setlists below, as well as some footage from each show between them.

Bassist Shavo Odadjian teased earlier this year that the band planned to "drastically" change their setlists throughout this tour, and it seems like they're sticking to their word so far.

System of a Down have six more shows booked for this South American run, and then they'll play six North American shows starting in late August. Tickets for the tours are available on the band's website.

System of a Down Setlist - April 24, 2025 (Bogota, Colombia)

1. "Arto"

2. "Attack"

3. "Prison Song"

4. "Violent Pornography"

5. "Aerials"

6. "Mr. Jack"

7. "I-E-A-I-A-I-O"

8. "Suite-Pee"

9. "Genocidal Humanoidz"

10. "A.D.D."

11. "Needles"

12. "Deer Dance"

13. "Soldier Side - Intro"

14. "Soldier Side"

15. "B.Y.O.B."

16. "Radio/Video"

17. "Bubbles"

18. "Dreaming (breakdown only)"

19. "Hypnotize"

20. "ATWA"

21. "Bounce"

22. "Suggestions"

23. "Psycho"

24. "Chop Suey!"

25. "Lonely Day"

26. "Marmalade"

27. "Lost in Hollywood"

28. "Streamline"

29. "Forest"

30. "Protect the Land"

31. "Cigaro"

32. "Roulette"

33. "Toxicity"

34. "Sugar"

[via Setlist.fm]

System of a Down, 'Streamline' (Live 2025)

System of a Down, 'Violent Pornography' (Live 2025)

System of a Down Setlist - April 27, 2025 (Lima, Peru)

1. "X"

2. "Suite-Pee"

3. "Prison Song"

4. "Aerials"

5. "I-E-A-I-A-I-O"

6. "36"

7. "Pictures"

8. "Highway Song"

9. "Needles"

10. "Deer Dance"

11. "Soldier Side - Intro"

12. "Soldier Side"

13. "B.Y.O.B."

14. "Radio/Video"

15. "Dreaming"

16. "Hypnotize"

17. "Peephole"

18. "ATWA"

19. "Bounce"

20. "Suggestions"

21. "Psycho"

22. "Chop Suey!"

23. "Kill Rock 'n Roll"

24. "Lost in Hollywood"

25. "Lonely Day"

26. "Mind"

27. "Spiders"

28. "Holy Mountain"

29. "Forest"

30. "DAM"

31. "War?"

32. "Roulette"

33. "Toxicity"

34. "Sugar"

[via Setlist.fm]

System of a Down, 'Mind' (Live 2025)

System of a Down, 'Highway Song' (Live 2025)