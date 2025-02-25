System of a Down Will ‘Drastically’ Switch Up Setlists in 2025

System of a Down have big plans for their 2025 stadium concerts, including "drastically" changing up their setlists.

During a conversation with SNSMix.com (which you can watch below), bassist Shavo Odadjian said fans could look forward to “a lot of music [and] a lot of passion” at the shows, “because it's a long time coming.”

“We have more shows this year with System than we've had in the last seven years combined,” Odadjian explained. “So [fans] can expect this energy that is unmatched.”

System of a Down will play two shows each at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (Aug. 27 and 28), Soldier Field in Chicago (Aug. 31 and Sept 1) and Rogers Stadium in Toronto (Sept. 3 and 5). The arrangement is similar to what Metallica have done with their M72 tour and. like James Hetfield’s band, System plan on switching up the setlists from concert to concert.

READ MORE: System of a Down Fans Name Band's Most Underrated Songs on Reddit

“We'll probably change the set up drastically between each one so if you come to both shows you'll hear different songs,” Odadjian confirmed. “We're going to play two-hour sets. We'll go through the catalog. We've got 70-plus songs, but we'll do 30 of them — maybe 27 to 30 songs — and we'll mix and match. We're going to rehearse a lot so we can know a lot and then we can switch songs up between sets all the time, not play the same thing over and over.”

Shavo Odadjian 'Always Wanted to Do More' System of a Down Shows

With six U.S. stadium shows on the books, coupled with nine scheduled performances in South America, System of a Down will play more shows in 2025 than they have since 2017.

Various reasons, including frontman Serj Tankian’s distaste for long tours, have reportedly contributed to the band’s limited performances in recent years. For his part, Odadjian insisted he’d love to play more System concerts.

“I've always wanted to do more shows,” the bassist declared. “I'm the guy in the band that you tell me to play, I'll play. Because I just I love [it]. I was born to do that… When I get up there, I feel so at home that I've never been nervous onstage. I've never had the butterflies that people talk about. I don't have [that]. I walk up it's like, ‘Whoa, okay. I'm home.’”