System of a Down Book Three 2025 Stadium Shows With All-Star Co-Headliners

System of a Down will return to the concert stage for three major stadium shows in 2025 with an all-star co-headliner for each of the performances.

Korn will join them for their performance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Aug. 28. Avenged Sevenfold will play alongside them at Chicago's Soldier Field on Aug. 31. Deftones are on board for the Sept. 3 show at Rogers Stadium in Toronto. The lineup for all three shows will feature Polyphia and Wisp as the opening bands.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Dec. 13 at 12N local time at LiveNation.com and the band's official website.

Why Only Three?

System of a Down have significantly scaled back their touring in recent years. Initially part of the reason was singer Serj Tankian recovering from surgery, but the musician has also been vocal about his disinterest in large scaled tours.

"I love performing, but... I think when you do a long tour, it's not just physically exhausting, but it's artistically redundant after a while, repeating the same thing. That's why we're really enjoying doing these one-offs, they're special events, special occasions. We can't do them everywhere, we can't do them all the time," Tankian stated in an interview with LiveSigning about his recent Down With the System memoir.

That said, the lighter schedule has reinvigorated Tankian's touring thirst. "Performing becomes fun again, in a way, and I had kind of lost that," he added.

System of a Down 2025 Tour Dates

Aug. 28 - E. Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium (with Korn)

Aug. 31 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (with Avenged Sevenfold)

Sept. 3 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium (with Deftones)