System of a Down Fans Name Band’s Most Underrated Songs on Reddit

System of a Down fans named what they think are the band's most underrated songs in a post on Reddit.

The rockers released a total of five studio albums between 1998 and 2005, but they haven't released any new material since the two standalone tracks "Genocidal Humanoidz" and "Protect the Land" came out in November of 2020.

An individual asked fellow System of a Down fans on Reddit which song they think is the most underrated, so we shared the five most upvoted responses below.

"Shimmy"

"Shimmy" is the eleventh track on the album Toxicity, and has only been performed live by the band a total of five times, according to Setlist.fm. The comment suggesting this song received the most upvotes out of any other on the thread.

One funny comment from a fellow fan reads, "A personal story about this song that nobody asked me about: A few days ago I discovered that i can set my cell phone alarm to be a random song from a playlist on Spotify. Until one day I woke up to the song 'Shimmy' and I swore it was Serj [Tankian] in person saying to me, 'Don't be late for school again, boy.'"

System of a Down, "Shimmy"

"Streamline"

"Streamline" received a significant amount of upvotes too, compared to the rest of the song suggestions on the post. It's from 2002's Steal This Album!, and has been played live a total of 12 times.

"One of my favs," another fan responded.

System of a Down, "Streamline"

"A.D.D. (American Dream Denial)"

Another selection from Steal This Album! that made the thread was "A.D.D. (American Dream Denial)," which Setlist.fm notes has made it into the band's setlist 20 times.

The person who suggested this track also noted that they think all of Steal This Album! is underrated compared to the rest of their discography, and another fan repeated the sentiment in a separate comment further down in the thread.

System of a Down, "A.D.D. (American Dream Denial)"

"Dreaming"

The most upvoted pick from the album Hypnotize that was suggested was the song "Dreaming," and the Reddit user who wrote the post cited it as one of their favorite SOAD songs.

Several other people mentioned "Dreaming" as well.

System of a Down, "Dreaming"

"Ego Brain'

"Ego Brain" is also from the record Steal This Album!. Seven other individuals on the thread chose it, and they seemed to have more to say about this track than some of the others.

"That song is not only beautiful and kind of unique for them, but very challenging musically and the harmonies of Serj and Daron [Malakian] are masterclass. I just heard the isolated vocals the other day and holy shit was that a treat," one person wrote.

Someone else, however, admitted that they don't like the song's spot on Steal This Album!.

"I think the reason 'Ego Brain' is one of my least favorite SOAD songs is its placement in the album (maybe even the album it's on). When I'm jamming to StA, it just cracks the groove for me. In a vacuum the song is great. In the totality of the album and a listening session, it is a speed bump to my smooth brain," they explained.

System of a Down, "Ego Brain"

Other Songs Mentioned

Some of the other tracks fans mentioned were "U-Fig," "P.L.U.C.K.," "Forest," "Peephole," "Mr. Jack" and "Attack." Check out the Reddit thread linked at the top of the story to see more of the discussion.