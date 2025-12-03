2025 Spotify Wrapped – What’s Different + How to See Yours

The 2025 edition of Spotify Wrapped is finally here, so keep reading to find out what's different about the feature this year and how to see yours.

The massive streaming platform has officially been doing year-end reports similar to Spotify Wrapped for 10 years. In 2015, they launched "Year in Music," which compiled a report of listeners' top artists, songs, genres and total listening time from the year.

The feature was rebranded as "Spotify Wrapped" the following year and the rest is history.

It's one of the most exciting times for music enthusiasts who love to show off their listening habits, so let's dive into this year's Spotify Wrapped.

What's Different About 2025 Spotify Wrapped?

Many of the features are the same as previous years, including your total number of minutes listened, top artists, genres, songs, albums, podcasts and a recorded video message from your top artist.

However, there are quite a few fun new features as well.

One of the new categories is your "Listening Age," which simply ages you based on which artists and genres you listened to the most. For example, if you listened to a lot of music from the late 1970s, Spotify would put you somewhere in the early 60s and call you "an old soul."

spotify wrapped listening age Spotify loading...

Next, Spotify tells you how many total songs you listened to during the year and then prompts you to pick which song you think you listened to the most. Nothing happens if you get it wrong — you'll just be notified which of them was your No. 1 track.

Another fun new component to this year's Wrapped is the artist race, which shows the top five musicians you listened to the most throughout the year in a simulated race. It shows which artist was in the lead during certain months and then determines the winner — your top artist — at the end, along with how many minutes of their music you listened to.

You'll then be assorted into a club based on your listening behaviors throughout the year. There are six clubs total, each of which represents different listening patterns and you'll also see the role you play within that club.

A screen will then show will recaps of all of the previous categories and buttons to share them, but there's one more category to scroll to — your listening archive. Here you can see the following files: Biggest Music Listening Day, Most Diverse Day, Repeat-Heavy Day and Biggest Podcast Listening Day.

Each file contains an individual report that summarizes what you listened to on that exact day.

How to See Your 2025 Spotify Wrapped

According to the Spotify Newsroom, users had to have listened to at least 30 seconds of 30 different songs and at least five different artists during the year to receive a Wrapped report. It's available for Free and Premium users alike.

Upon opening the Spotify mobile app, listeners will see a black and white graphic that reads "Your 2025 Wrapped," or can search it in the search bar. Clicking the "Let's go" button will launch the feature and one of your most-played songs will play in the background of each category.

Instead of tapping the screen like previous years, users must swipe down to go through all of the categories.

Have fun — and here's to even more music in 2026!