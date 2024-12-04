2024 Spotify Wrapped Is Here – See How to Get Yours

As music enthusiasts, it's officially one of our favorite times of the year — Spotify Wrapped time. Keep reading to see how to get your 2024 Spotify Wrapped report.

Spotify, one of the world's leading music streaming services, first came out in 2008. The earliest version of a Spotify Wrapped-like feature came out in 2015 and was called "Year in Music," which recapped users' top artists, songs, genres and total listening time from the year.

That's basically what Wrapped is now, but it's gotten a bit fancier over the years, with engaging slides and ways of measuring users' listening habits.

"Spotify Wrapped gives listeners a chance to look back at the artist and track connections they’ve made over the course of the year through their personalized Wrapped list while also exploring some of the songs and artists that helped define the year in music culture more broadly through our editorial end-of-year Wrapped playlists," Spotify’s Head of Global Music Curation JJ Italiano said in a Spotify blog post.

The 2024 edition of Spotify Wrapped is officially out now, so let's break down how to see yours.

How to Get Your 2024 Spotify Wrapped

There are a few ways you can access your Spotify Wrapped, but it has to be done on a mobile device. The first is simply looking up "Spotify Wrapped" in Google or another search engine. As long as you are logged into your account on your phone, the browser should bring you to the Spotify app and automatically launch your Wrapped report.

Additionally, you can go directly to the Spotify app and there will be multiple Wrapped options on the home page — a tab at the top next to "All," "Music," "Podcasts" and etc., and the other will be a box in the middle of the page that says "Your Spotify Wrapped."

What Does 2024 Spotify Wrapped Show?

Once you click either option, the animation will play with some of your top songs in the background. You can pause it at any time with the pause button in the top right corner, and also toggle the audio on and off.

Wrapped will show you how many minutes you listened to music, podcasts and other forms of media on Spotify during the year, and what percentage you are of listeners worldwide based on that number. Additionally, it'll show you which day of the year you listened the most.

Other data Wrapped shows include how many songs and artists you listened to, which songs and artists were your most-played.

A fun feature that this year's Wrapped has is how your listening habits have changed throughout the year. It will display what your musical taste was for three different months, and the labels they come up with are pretty fun. One particular genre yours truly got on their Wrapped report was titled "Theatrical Rock Out Grunge Session," featuring Alice In Chains, Soundgarden and Jerry Cantrell.

Some artists recorded messages for the fans that listened to them the most, so you may be in for a special greeting from one of your favorite musicians.

Happy Spotify Wrapping!