See the Spotify Wrapped Reports for Over 30 Rock + Metal Bands

Listeners aren't the only ones who get to look at their year-end Spotify report — the platform generates Spotify Wrapped stats for artists too!

We already covered that 2024 Spotify Wrapped is officially here earlier today (Dec. 4), so if you're not sure how to find yours, you can check out our explanation here.

Things look a little bit different on Spotify Wrapped for artists, though. While musicians can certainly see their own personal stats to determine which other artists they listened to the most this year, we're focusing on the Spotify for Artists version of Wrapped in this article.

The Spotify for Artists Wrapped shows how many Spotify users listened to their music in 2024, how many streams they garnered, how many hours people listened and how many different countries around the world their listeners are from.

“This year, it was important to us that we curate a Wrapped experience that highlights the unique ways artists are willing to share more of themselves with their fans,” Associate Manager, Product Marketing at Spotify Zach Burton wrote in a Spotify blog post.

“Features like Clips and Canvas invite artists to express themselves in a whole new way, and I’m so excited for artists to see how their biggest fans engaged with their art. And of course, to see them share it with all of their fans worldwide who made it possible.”

Some artists even recorded special messages for their top fans around the world, which are included in the listener edition of Spotify Wrapped.

Musicians are proud of their fanbases, so a lot of them have taken to social media to share their own Wrapped stats the same way listeners do. Scroll through to see some of the biggest rock + metal bands' 2024 Spotify Wrapped reports below.

Pantera

Scorpions

Breaking Benjamin

Bad Wolves

Corey Taylor

Papa Roach

Def Leppard

Rise Against

Alice Cooper

The Black Crowes

We Came As Romans

Slaughter to Prevail

W.A.S.P.

Of Mice & Men

Escape the Fate

Set It Off

The Word Alive

The Hu

Behemoth

The Black Dahlia Murder

Dirty Honey

The Funeral Portrait

Royale Lynn

Vended

Devour the Day

Revocation

Fleshgod Apocalypse

Enterprise Earth

Crown Lands

Cryptopsy

Seven Hours After Violet

Crossbone Skully