The Most Streamed New Rock/Metal Album of 2024 on Spotify (But There’s a Catch)

Now that it's 2025, we wanted to give a shout out to the most-streamed new rock album of 2024 on Spotify — but there's a catch.

To determine which new album garnered the most streams in 2024, we totaled up the number of Spotify streams for every song on some of the biggest records that came out during the year.

Based on that metric alone, Falling in Reverse's Popular Monster was the most-streamed album that came out last year.

But it's not entirely a fair case, as the majority of the songs had been out for quite a while by the time the record was released in August. In fact, the title track was shared as a single in November of 2019, so fans have been streaming it for five years already.

As of today, "Popular Monster" has over 404 million streams on Spotify and the album has over one billion streams total. "Watch the World Burn," "Voices in My Head" and "Zombified" were the next three most-streamed tracks from the record, respectively.

Linkin Park didn't fall far behind Falling in Reverse, as their comeback album From Zero has over 831 million streams as of today and it only came out in November. Lead single "The Emptiness Machine" came out in early September, so fans were only able to stream it for two months prior to the release of the full album.

Bring Me the Horizon's Post Human: NeX GEn was another big hitter in 2024, but similar to Falling in Reverse, some of the songs were already over a year old by the time the full set came out. "Die4U" came out in September of 2021, nearly three years before the album came out in May of '24.

Nevertheless, the record garnered a total of 823 million streams, which is still a win for rock and metal. You can check out our list of the best rock and metal albums of 2024 at this location.