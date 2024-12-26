If there were a "Big 4" bands of the year 2024, it would consist of the ones we mention below.

Every year seems to move a bit faster and we're approaching the midway point of the 2020s. There were a lot of great new releases in rock and metal this year, band reunions and other big events too.

The "Big 4" is a phrase that's usually a reference to the four biggest thrash metal bands — Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax — but we've gone on to create our versions of a "Big 4" for a variety of different subgenres and topics.

We also want to highlight four bands in the rock and metal world that had made a really big splash in 2024. They either reunited, released a really big album or took part in a moment that fans will be talking about for a long time.

Linkin Park is one, as they made a triumphant return seven years after the death of Chester Bennington, revealing a new co-vocalist and song, as well as an album and tour announcement. Since then, From Zero debuted at No. 1 in 10 countries, No. 2 in the U.S. and they've played a handful of shows around the world to fans who missed them dearly.

That is the type of accomplishment we wanted to focus on. Thus, some other very familiar names make up the rest of 2024's "Big 4."

Scroll below to see our picks for the "Big 4" of 2024 and what they did that made such a big commotion.

The 'Big 4' Bands of 2024 These bands had made the biggest splashes in 2024, whether it was a reunion, new album or other iconic moments. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner