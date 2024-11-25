A big congrats are in order for Linkin Park, whose new album From Zero has debuted at No. 1 in 10 different countries.

The band's highly-anticipated comeback album, and their first with new vocalist Emily Armstrong, came out on Nov. 15.

It officially reached the top of the album charts in the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Holland, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Australia and New Zealand, while debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S.

The Kpop group Ateez claimed the top spot on the U.S. chart with their latest album Golden Hour: Part.2, which came out the same day as From Zero. Still, No. 2 is the highest a rock album has charted in 2024, so it's an incredible achievement nonetheless.

These chart accolades are also a first for Armstrong.

"That's so insane, thank you so much," the singer said in a clip with Mike Shinoda after they learned the record went No. 1 in the U.K.

"Thank you so f--king much. This is so surreal... It's my first No. 1 so I'm freaking out obviously."

Shinoda chimed in, "I don't know what our last No. 1 was, but it was a very long time ago. This is very cool. It's a big deal to all of us."

See the clip below.

Seven years after the death of Chester Bennington, Linkin Park started teasing their return in late August. In early September, the rockers released "The Emptiness Machine," announced From Zero and a couple of shows all while playing an intimate performance in Los Angeles and revealing Armstrong as their new singer.

READ MORE: 9 Things We Love About Linkin Park's New Album 'From Zero'

It was a lot to take in all at once,and fans initially seemed quite split on their decision to come back as Linkin Park. But as they say, time heals all wounds and it's obvious that much of the world was pleased with their reunion and with From Zero.

Congrats to Linkin Park, and check out their 2025 tour dates at this location.