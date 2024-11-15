Linkin Park Fans Share Thoughts on New Album ‘From Zero’

Now that Linkin Park's new album From Zero is officially out, fans are sharing their thoughts about the album online.

Linkin Park started teasing the record in late August when they launched a cryptic countdown on their website and socials. Just over a week later, they shared "The Emptiness Machine" and played an intimate show in Los Angeles, revealing Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara as their new co-vocalist, as well as the details for From Zero.

The album is Linkin Park's first since the death of Chester Bennington in July of 2017. It was unclear whether the band would continue following the tragedy, but seven years later, they're officially back.

The band played a handful of performances this fall to celebrate their return, and have also just announced a massive 2025 tour with a variety of different openers. It's going to be a busy couple of years for the rockers, and it's great to see their name on festival lineups and other events again.

READ MORE: Nine Things We Love About Linkin Park's New Album 'From Zero'

From Zero officially came out today, and for the first time in a while, we've seen mostly positive reactions to the album from fans online.

'From Zero' Reactions on Reddit

A couple of fans on the Linkin Park Reddit have made some bold statements about where the album stands in the band's discography. One suggested that this new set of songs is their best since 2003's Meteora, and another put a photo of From Zero next to Hybrid Theory and Meteora, dubbing it "The Holy Trinity."

'Hybrid Theory,' 'Meteora' + 'From Zero' album covers Reddit.com/r/LinkinPark - @Computerist1969 loading...

"Literally no one in my life understands how much this means to me, not a single soul. my all-time favorite band are FINALLY back after seven long years of uncertainty, doubt and healing. this album didn't disappoint and i'm so glad they're back doing what they're doing. Chester would be proud," another fan commented on one of the aforementioned threads.

"Holy shit.... I have no words for this album, it's just fantastic. I absolutely loved 'Two-Faced' and thought it would be hard to top, then I heard 'Cut the Bridge' and god... the whole album is top notch," another wrote.

Someone in another thread noted that they find the album to be "too short" in length, although they said they really enjoyed it otherwise.

"I was a bit annoyed when I first saw how short the album was," another fan replied to the thread. "But after listening to it all the way through, I think it's so dense and there's so much to take in, making it any longer would be too much. I like how Mike [Shinoda] was talking about getting back in the studio and making more music. I'd rather have short albums coming out regularly, than long albums five years apart."

'From Zero' Reactions on X

Many of the fan reactions on X (formerly Twitter) were positive as well. See a round up of them below.

Since it wouldn't be fair not to represent the full scope of opinions of the new record, see some of the negative reactions below.