Linkin Park have announced a massive 2025 headlining tour.

The tour will serve as Linkin Park's first full-scale headlining run since 2014 when they were celebrating the release of The Hunting Party. It's also their first stadium run with new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong.

The rockers reunited in early September with the song "The Emptiness Machine" and an intimate Los Angeles performance, revealing Armstrong as their new singer. They also booked a handful of shows over the fall to commemorate the release of their upcoming new album From Zero, but now they'll be heading out in 2025 as well.

Dates stretch from Jan. 31 all the way through Nov. 15, taking the band close to 2026. Support will come from a variety of groups, including Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, Grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA and PVRIS.

"Getting back out on the road has been incredible," says Mike Shinoda. "The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. FROM ZERO is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale."

Previously, the only shows the band had booked in 2025 were performances at Las Vegas' Sick New World festival in late April and Ohio's Sonic Temple a few weeks later.

READ MORE: Linkin Park Debut New Song 'Casualty' Live + Play Deep Cut for First Time

Tickets for North American dates will go on sale on Nov. 21 at 12PM local time. Fans in Europe and the U.K. can purchase tickets starting Nov. 22 at 10AM local time. Meanwhile, LP Underground fan club members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning Nov. 18.

Visit Linkin Park's website for more ticketing information and see the full list of dates below.

Linkin Park 2025 Tour Dates

*Festival Performance

! With support from Queens of the Stone Age

$ With support from Spiritbox

= With support from AFI

~ With support from Architects

^ With support from grandson

# With support from Jean Dawson

& With support from JPEGMAFIA

+ With support from PVRIS

January 31, 2025 | Estadio GNP Seguros - Mexico City, MX =

February 3, 2025 | Estadio 3 de Marzo - Guadalajara, MX =

February 5, 2025 | Estadio Banorte - Monterrey, MX =

February 11, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena - Tokyo, JP

February 12, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena - Tokyo, JP

February 16, 2025 | Venue TBA - Jakarta, ID

April 12, 2025 | Sick New World Festival - Las Vegas, NV *

April 26, 2025 | Moody Center - Austin, TX ^

April 28, 2025 | BOK Center - Tulsa, OK ^

May 1, 2025 | Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI ^

May 3, 2025 | CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD ^

May 6, 2025 | Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC ^

May 8, 2025 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC ^

May 10, 2025 | Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH *

May 17, 2025 | Welcome to Rockville - Daytona, FL *

June 12, 2025 | Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT *

June 14, 2025 | Rock for People Festival - Hradec Kralove, CZ *

June 16, 2025 | Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena - Hannover, DE ~

June 18, 2025 | Olympiastadion - Berlin, DE ~

June 20, 2025 | Bernexpo - Bern, CH

June 24, 2025 | I-DAYS Festival - Milan, IT *

June 26, 2025 | Gelredome - Arnhem, NL $

June 28, 2025 | Wembley Stadium - London, UK $&

July 1, 2025 | Merkur Spiel Arena - Dusseldorf, DE ~&

July 3, 2025 | Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, BE *

July 5, 2025 | Open’er Festival - Gdynia, PL *

July 8, 2025 | Deutsche Bank Park - Frankfurt, DE ~&

July 11, 2025 | Stade de France - Paris, FR

July 29, 2025 | Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY+

August 1, 2025 | TD Garden - Boston, MA +

August 3, 2025 | Prudential Center - Newark, NJ +

August 6, 2025 | Bell Centre - Montreal, QC +

August 8, 2025 | Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON +

August 11, 2025 | United Center - Chicago, IL +

August 14, 2025 | Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI +

August 16, 2025 | Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA #

August 19, 2025 | PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA #

August 21, 2025 | Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN #

August 23, 2025 | Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO #

August 25, 2025 | Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI #

August 27, 2025 | Target Center - Minneapolis, MN #

August 29, 2025 | CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE #

August 31, 2025 | T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO #

September 3, 2025 | Ball Arena - Denver, CO #

September 6, 2025 | Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ #

September 13, 2025 | Dodger Stadium - Los Angeles, CA !&

September 15, 2025 | SAP Center - San Jose, CA &

September 17, 2025 | Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA &

September 19, 2025 | Moda Center - Portland, OR &

September 21, 2025 | Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC &

September 24, 2025 | Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA &

October 26, 2025 | Venue TBA - Bogota, CO

October 29, 2025 | Venue TBA - Lima, PE

November 1, 2025 | Venue TBA - Buenos Aires, AR

November 5, 2025 | Venue TBA - Santiago, CL

November 8, 2025 | Venue TBA - Rio de Janeiro, BR

November 10, 2025 | Venue TBA - São Paulo, BR

November 13, 2025 | Venue TBA - Brasilia, BR

November 15, 2025 | Venue TBA - Porto Alegre, BR