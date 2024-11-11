Linkin Park Debut New Scream-Heavy Song ‘Casualty’ Live + Play Deep Cut for First Time

During Linkin Park's show in Texas last week, they debuted a new scream-heavy song titled "Casualty" and also played a deep cut live for the very first time with a special guest.

The concert took place Nov. 8 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and marked the band's final North American show of the year. They played a 27-song set (plus a Joe Hahn solo) [via Setlist.fm], and about midway through the show, they invited Page Hamilton of Helmet to join them onstage for the song "All for Nothing" from 2014's The Hunting Party.

Helmet were one of the opening acts of the night, along with Bad Omens. Hamilton is featured as a guest on the studio version of "All for Nothing," thus Mike Shinoda told the crowd they wanted to play it together that night since they've never had the opportunity.

Fans got another treat a short while later when Linkin Park played a new song called "Casualty" for the first time, and the song has a lot of screaming.

"Dallas gets to find out what happens when Em [Armstrong] puts her screamy pants on," Shinoda teased to the crowd.

"I'm so shy," Armstrong added before snarling the opening lines of the song.

See videos of both performances below and the full setlist underneath.

Linkin Park have three shows left in 2024 in South America, starting with one tonight in Bogota, Colombia. So far, the only performances they have booked in 2025 are at Las Vegas' Sick New World festival in April and Ohio's Sonic Temple festival a few weeks later.

The rockers' new album From Zero will be out this Friday (Nov. 15) and can be pre-ordered or pre-saved here.

Linkin Park, 'Casualty' (Live First Time)

Linkin Park with Helmet's Page Hamilton, 'All for Nothing'

Linkin Park Setlist - Nov. 8 (Arlington, Texas) [via Setlist.fm]

1. "Somewhere I Belong"

2. "Crawling"

3. "Points of Authority"

4. "Lying From You"

5. "New Divide"

6. "The Emptiness Machine"

7. "The Catalyst"

8. "Burn It Down"

9. "Waiting for the End"

10. "Castle of Glass"

11. "All for Nothing" (with Page Hamilton)

12. Joe Hahn Solo

13. "When They Come for Me / Remember the Name"

14. "Casualty" (Live Debut)

15. "Given Up"

16. "One Step Closer"

17. "Lost"

18. "Breaking the Habit"

19. "What I've Done"

20. "Leave Out All the Rest"

21. "My December"

22. "Over Each Other"

23. "Numb"

24. "In the End"

25. "Faint"

26. "Papercut"

27. "Heavy Is the Crown"

28. "Bleed It Out"