Pop Evil Reveal Anthemic New Song ‘Breathe Again’ + Album Title

Pop Evil issued a pair of songs earlier this year in advance of the pandemic and it appears as though things are back on track for a new album release. In fact, the band has just issued the pulsing new single "Breathe Again" in advance of their upcoming sixth album, Versatile.

Heavy, distortion-fused guitars give this Pop Evil song some extra bite, while singer Leigh Kakaty's uplifting vocal powers the chorus. And while following on the heels of the early 2020 releases "Work" and "Let the Chaos Reign," it appears that the band is off to a solid start for their upcoming release.

For Pop Evil, the album wait is almost over. The band spent the winter of 2019 working on their new set and will finally see the album arrive via eOne at a still-to-be-announced date in 2021. But for now, fans can stream the new song "Breathe Again" via the platform of their choosing here.

Check out the lyrics and the single artwork for the song below.

Buried and burdened my patience was gone

Blinded my vision was wrong

Head under water in waves

I could see I found the strength in me

The strength in me I can finally Breathe Again

Standing on my own two feet again

Learning that my scars won’t bleed again

Mistakes I couldn’t undue

Try to destroy you

I can finally Breathe Again It’s getting darker, numbing the pain inside

Feels like forever, all the times I tried

To be myself, break the chains

No one ever sees

I found the strength in me I can finally Breathe Again

Standing on my own two feet again

Learning that my scars won’t bleed again

Mistakes I couldn’t undue try to destroy you

I can finally Breathe Again Letting go of the weight inside

Can't we give this another try

Letting go I feel alive I can finally Breathe Again

Pop Evil, "Breathe Again" Artwork

eOne

Pop Evil, "Breathe Again" Visualizer