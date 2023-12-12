Pop Evil Drummer Hayley Cramer Leaves Band, Issues Statement

Pop Evil will be undergoing another lineup change, with drummer Hayley Cramer revealing that she's leaving the group after a seven-year run.

Cramer was officially added to the band's lineup in 2016, taking over for Josh "Chachi Riot" Marunde, who had exited the band earlier in the year. The group had been touring in support of their 2015 effort Up when the change was made. Cramer then joined the band in the studio for their self-titled album in 2018, followed by 2021's Versatile and 2023's Skeletons.

In her message, Cramer chalked up her exit as a desire to "branch out and find new paths and adventures." Her full statement on the matter can be viewed below:

Dear fans of Pop Evil, The time has come for me to part ways with Pop Evil. It is not a decision that I have made lightly. I have reached a point where I want to branch out and find new paths and adventures - into the unknown! My time with the band has been one of the best chapters of my life so far and I have made incredible memories. All of the band members, crew, and management have helped me grow, not only as a musician, but as a person. I am so thankful to everyone involved that has pushed me, elevated me, and cheered me on. That said, I feel there are new and exciting challenges, lessons to learn, songs and stages to be played. To the fans, thank you. Thank you for the energy you have brought to shows. Pop Evil fans sure know how to bring amazing energy! I’ve given my all to you each show and would never want to give you less. My decision to move on is because I would be doing the fans and my fellow bandmates a disservice by continuing with a feeling of needing a change. I wish Pop Evil all the best with continued happiness and success. Much love x

Hayley

As a member of Pop Evil, Cramer generated a lot of positive feelings, with a wealth of her peers weighing in with comments on support on her post. Members of Halestorm, Messer, Black Stone Cherry, Devour the Day, Saul and more added their thoughts on the move in the comments.

READ MORE: Pop Evil's Leigh Kakaty - 'We Never Wanted Money or Fame'

Meanwhile, Cramer's own Pop Evil bandmate Leigh Kakaty chimed in on the post, stating, "Thank you for so many great memories. It was an honor sharing the stage with you all these years. You will be missed."

Upon the announcement, Cramer did not immediately reveal what comes next for her. And Pop Evil have yet to reveal who will take over on drums from the band now that Cramer has vacated her spot behind the drumkit.