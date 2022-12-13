The 40 Most-Played Songs on Rock Radio in 2022

It was quite a year for rock radio and all of the artists who found success through it.

Despite the increasing popularity of streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, radio is still widely-consumed in the U.S. In June, the Audio Today report from Nielsen confirmed that radio still reaches 93 percent of the U.S. [via Radio Ink]. The percentage is even higher than streaming platforms within the 18-34 age range, where radio reaches 87 percent and Spotify reaches 41 percent. The rest of the streaming services were even lower.

Three Days Grace, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, Disturbed, Papa Roach, Dorothy, Ghost and Volbeat are among the artists who made the list for the most-played songs, so congrats to these artists for a great year.

“Rock radio had a great year in 2022 fueled by several outstanding releases from heritage acts along with the emergence of some truly exciting new artists. That’s the ideal mixture to help keep audiences tuned to our stations," enthuses rock radio consultant Mike Stern of Jacobs Media. "Now the format is rolling into 2023 on the strength of a new Metallica project and major tour, which hopefully sets the stage for another year of engagement with rock listeners across the country."

The list we compiled of the 40 most-played songs on rock radio throughout 2022 was based on data from Mediabase. They were ranked based on the total number of plays they received from January through December of this year. A handful of songs were actually released in 2021 but found a lot of success this year, so we made note of which of those tracks actually came out prior to January in the description of the album or single art.

Scroll below to see the 40 most-played songs on rock radio throughout 2022.

