Pop Evil burned up the charts with their single "Eye of the Storm" earlier this year, so you had to figure it was only a matter of time until an album followed. Now we have news from the band that their seventh studio album, Skeletons, will arrive on March 17 next year.

The 11-song set features, of course, "Eye of the Storm," along with the recently released "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)" with the band also serving up a new video for their latest single to coincide with the album announcement. The clip finds frontman Leigh Kakaty in a futuristic universe continually trying to reach out to his female companion who always just seems just out of reach.

Director Jensen Noen says, “During tough times, our minds can easily wander into dark places. It can feel like you’re drowning in a sea of paranoia. But no matter how bad things get, there's always hope. There is always a way to escape from our minds. We just need to find the right key to unlock the door.”

As for the song itself, Kakaty offers, “It’s about the voices in our head — we all have ‘em, but do we act on them? It’s a cautionary tale, about processing those voices in a positive way." Get a closer look at the video and lyrics below.

Pop Evil, "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)" Official Video

Pop Evil, "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)" Lyrics

MADNESS

IT’S ALL THAT I CAN BREATHE UNDER THE ASHES

THE SCARS FROM MY PAST ARE LIKE MATCHES

SOAKED IN KEROSENE-NOW

EVERYONE CAN SEE RESTLESS

I’M BURIED IN THE CLOUDS, BUT I’M WEIGHTLESS

THERE’S BLOOD IN MY MOUTH

I CAN TASTE IT

I’M STARTING TO BELIEVE

THE VOICES INSIDE OF ME WILL YOU PULL ME OUT OF THE DARK

WHEN I’M FALLIN’

FALLING APART DEAD INSIDE

I DON'T KNOW HOW IT ALL BEGAN

AND I DON'T WANT IT ALL TO END ME

THE VOICE IN MY HEAD IS A THREAT

PARANOID VOICES

SCREAMING IN MY FACE IN THE DARKNESS

FALLING FROM THE SKY, LIKE ASHES

NOW IT’S MY TURN

I’M ABOUT TO CRASH

CRASH AND BURN I PUSHED YOU OUT TO KEEP IT INSIDE

THE VOICE IN MY HEAD IS A THREAT

LIE AWAKE, STILL WONDERING WHY

THE VOICE IN MY HEAD IS A THREAT GET OUT OF MY HEAD

As for the new album, the Drew Fulk-produced Skeletons album will be released through MNRK Heavy on March 17. The 11-track album will feature guest turns by Fit for a King's Ryan Kirby on "Dead Reckoning," a track brought to the table by Devour the Day's Joey "Chicago" Walser, and "Wrong Direction," a song featuring guest vocals by Devour the Day's Blake Allison.

Kakaty says of the forthcoming album, “This is about us as a band stripping everything down to the bones. It’s more uptempo, it’s got bigger riffs, and we’re trying to capture the energy of our live show. But it’s also a positive message. I know it’s a morbid visual, but behind every skeleton, there’s a story and something worth talking about. Overall, it’s about looking at something in a positive way. And I’m excited for everyone to hear that.” Pre-orders are available at this location.

Pop Evil will also be hitting the road to support the new album in 2023. Their "Skeletons" tour featuring special guests The Word Alive on select dates will kick off in mid-March, wrapping up a little over a month later in Milwaukee. All dates, cities and venues for the run can be seen below and you can get your tickets here.

And in other Pop Evil news, the group has partnered with Heart Support to spread awareness about mental health by giving away some custom shoes created by Joey "Chicago" Walser. “We all have voices in our head that tell us lies. They say things like 'I’m not good enough,' 'I’m alone,' 'Things will never get better,'" state the band. "These voices have the power to stop us in our tracks if we don’t fight them. We know that the first step in quieting these voices is sharing them with others and receiving encouragement.” Head here to enter to win by Dec. 12 to be in the running for the shoes.

Pop Evil, Skeletons Artwork + Track Listing

pop evil, skeletons album artwork MNRK Heavy loading...

1. Arrival

2. Paranoid (Crash & Burn)

3. Circles

4. Eye of The Storm

5. Sound of Glory

6. Skeletons

7. Worth It

8. Who Will We Become

9. Wrong Direction (Feat Devour the Day)

10. Dead Reckoning (Feat Fit For A King)

11. Raging Bull (Feat Zillion)

Pop Evil 2023 Tour Dates

March 17 – Sault St. Marie, Mich. @ Kewadin Casino

March 18 – Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

March 19 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergel's

March 21 – Lititz, Pa. @ Mickey's Black Box *

March 23 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

March 24 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun - Wolf Den +

March 25 – Waterloo, N.Y. @ Del Lago Casino *

March 26 – Jersey City, N.J. @ White Eagle Hall

March 28 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation27

March 30 – Tampa, Fla. @ Hard Rock Event Center

March 31 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

April 01 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground *

April 02 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East

April 04 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre

April 05 – Dallas, Texas @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall

April 07 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

April 08 – Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee Theater

April 10 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory OC

April 11 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

April 12 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

April 14 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

April 15 – Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theatre

April 16 – Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

April 18 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

April 19 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

April 21 – Pittsburg, Kan. @ Kansas Crossing Casino

April 22 – Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

April 23 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

* The Word Alive will not be performing

+ No Support

Rescheduled UK + EU 2023 Tour

May 05 – Manchester, UK @ Rebellion

May 06 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute 2

May 07 – London, UK @ The Dome

May 09 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

May 10 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

May 12 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Halle

May 13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Nachtleben

May 14 – Hamburg, DE @ Logo

May 15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

with Call Me Amour as support, plus Zillion