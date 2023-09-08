8 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Sept. 1-7, 2023)
It may have been a short week due to the holiday, but that doesn't mean that new tours weren't announced. In fact, the fall and the early part of 2024 continues to fill up with a bunch of bands revealing new shows.
Fall Out Boy are back, taking out Jimmy Eat World for shows. Pop Evil announced a fresh leg of shows that will take them into November. And you've got a killer pairing of Cane Hill and He Is Legend. Who else is hitting the road? Head below and get all your date, city, venue and ticketing information.
So get your calendar out, mark the shows closest to you and be sure to hop on tickets before they all get snapped up. Check out the newly announced rock and metal tours below.
Cane Hill / He Is Legend
Support Act: None Listed
Ticketing Info: https://linktr.ee/canehill or https://linktr.ee/heislegend
Oct. 8 - Lubbock, Texas @ Jake's Sport Cafe
Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
Oct. 13 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick
Oct. 14 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Hard Rock
Oct. 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Underground
Oct. 17 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live
Oct. 18 - Houston, Texas @ The Secret Group
Oct. 20 - Orlando, Fla. @ Conduit (Fear Frenzy Fest)
Oct. 21 - Stuart, Fla. @ E.A.S.T. Ocean Pub
Oct. 22 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum (Fear Frenzy Fest)
Fall Out Boy
Support Acts: Jimmy Eat World on all dates; The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR on select dates.
Ticketing Info: https://falloutboy.com/tour
Feb. 28 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
March 1 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
March 3 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
March 4 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
March 7 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
March 8 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
March 11 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
March 13 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
March 15 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
March 16 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 19 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
March 20 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
March 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
March 24 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
March 26 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
March 27 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
March 29 - Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
March 30 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
March 31 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
April 2 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
April 3 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
April 5 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena
April 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
Kallias
Support Act: IATT
Notes: The band is supporting their new album, First Ascent.
Ticketing Info: https://www.kalliasofficial.com/
Nov. 30 - Allston, Mass. @ O'Briens
Dec. 01 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Kingsland
Dec. 02 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz
Dec. 03 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Milkboy
Left to Die
Support Act: Mortuous, Mortal Wind and Street Tombs
Notes: The band, featuring former Death members Terry Butler and Rick Rozz, will perform Death's Leprosy album in full and selections from Scream Bloody Gore.
Ticketing Info: https://www.facebook.com/lefttodiedeathmetal/events
Nov. 11 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dive Bar
Nov. 12 - Fresno, Calif. @ Full Circle Brewery
Nov. 13 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Constellation Room
Nov. 14 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile Underground
Nov. 15 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ The Launchpad
Nov. 16 - Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater
Nov. 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Ace’s High
Nov. 18 - Boise, Idaho @ The Shredder
Nov. 19 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Nov. 21 - Portland, Ore. @ Dante’s
Nov. 22 - Sacramento, Calif. @ The Starlet Room
Nov. 24 - Oakland, Calif. @ Eli’s Mile High
Nov. 25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Echo
Nov. 26 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick
Midnight Danger
Support Act: None Listed.
Notes: The synthwave horror band is releasing the new song "Radio Hell" on Sept. 29.
Ticketing Info: https://www.midnightdanger.com
Oct. 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Endgame
Oct. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Knucklehead Hollywood
Oct. 28 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge
Oct. 30 - Portland, Ore. @ The Secret Warehouse
Oct. 31 - Seattle, Wash. @ Central Saloon
Pop Evil
Support Act: Fame on Fire, Lylvc
Ticketing Info: https://popevil.com
Oct. 28 - Fort Smith, Ark. @ Temple Live
Oct. 29 - Wichita, Kan. @ Temple Live
Oct. 31 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
Nov. 1 - Angola, Ind. @ Electric Ballroom
Nov. 3 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
Nov. 4 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony
Nov. 5 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
Nov. 7 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate
Nov. 9 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
Nov. 10 - Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm
Nov. 11 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Capone’s
Nov. 12 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City
Nov. 14 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
Nov. 16 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop
Nov. 18 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Temple Live*
Nov. 19 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s
Nov. 21 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone
Nov. 22 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection
* No Fame on Fire
Sons of Arrakis
Support Act: Various.
Notes: Currently working on new music, the band's first single from their Vol. II album is expected in early 2024.
Ticketing Info: https://linktr.ee/PaleHorsePromotions
Oct. 5 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Live on Elgin
Oct. 6 - Toronto, Ontario @ Hard Luck
Oct. 7 - Hamilton, Ontario @ Doors Pub
Oct. 8 - London, Ontario @ Richmond Tavern
Oct. 25 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Radio Reaktor
Oct. 26 - Tabacalera, Mexico @ Denso Rock Ponciano Arriaga
Oct. 27 - Mexico City, Mexico @ LXS Cavaleras: Espacio Cultural
Oct. 28 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Chido Carnal Fest
Oct. 29 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Georgetown Records
U.D.O.
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: The album comes as U.D.O. just released their new album, Touchdown.
Ticketing Info: https://www.udo-online.com/tourdates.html
Nov. 03 - Frenchtown, N.J. @ Arties
Nov. 04 - New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault
Nov. 05 - Reading, Pa. @ The Reverb
Nov. 09 - Houston, Texas @ Rise Roof Top
Nov. 11 - San Antonio, Texas @ Royal Oaks Event Center
Nov. 12 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees
Nov. 15 - Glendale, Ariz. @ The 44
Nov. 16 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go
Nov. 17 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge
Nov. 18 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Stages
Nov. 20 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
Nov. 22 - Denver, Colo. @ Moxy Theatre
Nov. 24 - McHenry, Ill. @ Vixen Theatre
Nov. 25 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Nov. 26 - Columbus, Ohio @ King Of Clubs
Nov. 28 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Brass Monkey
Nov. 29 - Montreal, Quebec @ Les Foufounes Électriques
Nov. 30 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lees Palace
Dec. 01 - Detroit, Mich. @ Token Lounge
Dec. 03 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note
Dec. 04 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Shank Hall
Dec. 07 - Manchester, N.H. @ Angel City
Also of Note:
* The demand was so big on Creed's "Summer of '99" cruise that they've added a second run. The band will return to the open sea April 27- May 1, 2024 leaving from Port Canaveral in Orlando, Florida en route to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Jade. Daughtry will replace 3 Doors Down on this cruise, with Buckcherry, Tonic, V
Booking Info: https://www.summerof99cruise.com
* The annual "Bowl for Ronnie" Dio Cancer Fund celebrity bowling party and benefit is set to take place Nov. 16 at the Pinz Bowling Center in Studio City, California. SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk will return to host the festivities, while a wealth of rockers and entertainers will be on hand to bowl to raise funds for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. Past rockers who have participated include Dave Grohl, Tom Morello, Tenacious D's Jack Black and Kyle Gass, Steven Adler, Geezer Butler, Richie Kotzen and more. The lineup of guests for the 2023 edition will be announced shortly.
Lane Sponsorship and Spectator Ticketing Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bowl-for-ronnie-2023-tickets-706934559297
* Smashing Pumpkins are celebrating the 30th Anniversary of their Siamese Dream album in grand fashion. On Sept. 14, Billy Corgan and Chloe Mendel's Madame Zuzu's Tea Shop in Highland Park, Illinois will play host to a special Tower Records pop-up store, recreating the band's 1993 album release event. The pop-up will culminate with two very special exclusive performances by The SmashingPumpkins on Sept. 17 which will feature the band playing intimate acoustic sets with music from Siamese Dream, the same set played on the evening of July 27, 1993.
Ticketing Info: https://madamezuzus.com/pages/tower-records
Livestream Info: https://veeps.com/thesmashingpumpkins/fd9150c0-77fd-47a1-adf6-75909b22ea2b?utm_source=press&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=smashing-pumpkins&utm_content=partner
* Julian Casablancas + The Voidz are set to play a residency at the newly renovated Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn, New York Oct. 31-Nov. 2.
Ticketing Info: https://cultrecords.com/pages/nyctix