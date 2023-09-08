8 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Sept. 1-7, 2023)

It may have been a short week due to the holiday, but that doesn't mean that new tours weren't announced. In fact, the fall and the early part of 2024 continues to fill up with a bunch of bands revealing new shows.

Fall Out Boy are back, taking out Jimmy Eat World for shows. Pop Evil announced a fresh leg of shows that will take them into November. And you've got a killer pairing of Cane Hill and He Is Legend. Who else is hitting the road? Head below and get all your date, city, venue and ticketing information.

So get your calendar out, mark the shows closest to you and be sure to hop on tickets before they all get snapped up. Check out the newly announced rock and metal tours below.

Cane Hill / He Is Legend

Cane Hill

Support Act: None Listed

Ticketing Info: https://linktr.ee/canehill or https://linktr.ee/heislegend

Oct. 8 - Lubbock, Texas @ Jake's Sport Cafe

Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Oct. 13 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

Oct. 14 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Hard Rock

Oct. 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Underground

Oct. 17 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

Oct. 18 - Houston, Texas @ The Secret Group

Oct. 20 - Orlando, Fla. @ Conduit (Fear Frenzy Fest)

Oct. 21 - Stuart, Fla. @ E.A.S.T. Ocean Pub

Oct. 22 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum (Fear Frenzy Fest)

Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy

Support Acts: Jimmy Eat World on all dates; The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR on select dates.

Ticketing Info: https://falloutboy.com/tour

Feb. 28 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

March 1 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 3 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

March 4 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

March 7 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

March 8 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

March 11 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

March 13 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

March 15 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

March 16 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 19 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

March 20 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

March 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

March 24 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

March 26 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

March 27 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

March 29 - Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

March 30 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

March 31 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

April 2 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

April 3 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

April 5 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena

April 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Kallias

kallias

Support Act: IATT

Notes: The band is supporting their new album, First Ascent.

Ticketing Info: https://www.kalliasofficial.com/

Nov. 30 - Allston, Mass. @ O'Briens

Dec. 01 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Kingsland

Dec. 02 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz

Dec. 03 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Milkboy

Left to Die

left to die

Support Act: Mortuous, Mortal Wind and Street Tombs

Notes: The band, featuring former Death members Terry Butler and Rick Rozz, will perform Death's Leprosy album in full and selections from Scream Bloody Gore.

Ticketing Info: https://www.facebook.com/lefttodiedeathmetal/events

Nov. 11 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dive Bar

Nov. 12 - Fresno, Calif. @ Full Circle Brewery

Nov. 13 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Constellation Room

Nov. 14 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile Underground

Nov. 15 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ The Launchpad

Nov. 16 - Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

Nov. 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Ace’s High

Nov. 18 - Boise, Idaho @ The Shredder

Nov. 19 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Nov. 21 - Portland, Ore. @ Dante’s

Nov. 22 - Sacramento, Calif. @ The Starlet Room

Nov. 24 - Oakland, Calif. @ Eli’s Mile High

Nov. 25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Echo

Nov. 26 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

Midnight Danger

midnight danger

Support Act: None Listed.

Notes: The synthwave horror band is releasing the new song "Radio Hell" on Sept. 29.

Ticketing Info: https://www.midnightdanger.com

Oct. 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Endgame

Oct. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Knucklehead Hollywood

Oct. 28 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge

Oct. 30 - Portland, Ore. @ The Secret Warehouse

Oct. 31 - Seattle, Wash. @ Central Saloon

Pop Evil

pop evil

Support Act: Fame on Fire, Lylvc

Ticketing Info: https://popevil.com

Oct. 28 - Fort Smith, Ark. @ Temple Live

Oct. 29 - Wichita, Kan. @ Temple Live

Oct. 31 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Nov. 1 - Angola, Ind. @ Electric Ballroom

Nov. 3 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Nov. 4 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony

Nov. 5 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Nov. 7 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

Nov. 9 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Nov. 10 - Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm

Nov. 11 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Capone’s

Nov. 12 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City

Nov. 14 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

Nov. 16 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

Nov. 18 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Temple Live*

Nov. 19 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s

Nov. 21 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

Nov. 22 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection

* No Fame on Fire

Sons of Arrakis

sons of arrakis

Support Act: Various.

Notes: Currently working on new music, the band's first single from their Vol. II album is expected in early 2024.

Ticketing Info: https://linktr.ee/PaleHorsePromotions

Oct. 5 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Live on Elgin

Oct. 6 - Toronto, Ontario @ Hard Luck

Oct. 7 - Hamilton, Ontario @ Doors Pub

Oct. 8 - London, Ontario @ Richmond Tavern

Oct. 25 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Radio Reaktor

Oct. 26 - Tabacalera, Mexico @ Denso Rock Ponciano Arriaga

Oct. 27 - Mexico City, Mexico @ LXS Cavaleras: Espacio Cultural

Oct. 28 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Chido Carnal Fest

Oct. 29 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Georgetown Records

U.D.O.

u.d.o.

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: The album comes as U.D.O. just released their new album, Touchdown.

Ticketing Info: https://www.udo-online.com/tourdates.html

Nov. 03 - Frenchtown, N.J. @ Arties

Nov. 04 - New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault

Nov. 05 - Reading, Pa. @ The Reverb

Nov. 09 - Houston, Texas @ Rise Roof Top

Nov. 11 - San Antonio, Texas @ Royal Oaks Event Center

Nov. 12 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Nov. 15 - Glendale, Ariz. @ The 44

Nov. 16 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go

Nov. 17 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge

Nov. 18 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Stages

Nov. 20 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Nov. 22 - Denver, Colo. @ Moxy Theatre

Nov. 24 - McHenry, Ill. @ Vixen Theatre

Nov. 25 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Nov. 26 - Columbus, Ohio @ King Of Clubs

Nov. 28 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Brass Monkey

Nov. 29 - Montreal, Quebec @ Les Foufounes Électriques

Nov. 30 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lees Palace

Dec. 01 - Detroit, Mich. @ Token Lounge

Dec. 03 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note

Dec. 04 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Shank Hall

Dec. 07 - Manchester, N.H. @ Angel City

Also of Note:

Also of Note:

* The demand was so big on Creed's "Summer of '99" cruise that they've added a second run. The band will return to the open sea April 27- May 1, 2024 leaving from Port Canaveral in Orlando, Florida en route to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Jade. Daughtry will replace 3 Doors Down on this cruise, with Buckcherry, Tonic, V ertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Louise Post (of Veruca Salt), Nine Days, Jimmie’s Chicken Shack and Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party also on board.

Booking Info: https://www.summerof99cruise.com

* The annual "Bowl for Ronnie" Dio Cancer Fund celebrity bowling party and benefit is set to take place Nov. 16 at the Pinz Bowling Center in Studio City, California. SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk will return to host the festivities, while a wealth of rockers and entertainers will be on hand to bowl to raise funds for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. Past rockers who have participated include Dave Grohl, Tom Morello, Tenacious D's Jack Black and Kyle Gass, Steven Adler, Geezer Butler, Richie Kotzen and more. The lineup of guests for the 2023 edition will be announced shortly.

Lane Sponsorship and Spectator Ticketing Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bowl-for-ronnie-2023-tickets-706934559297

* Smashing Pumpkins are celebrating the 30th Anniversary of their Siamese Dream album in grand fashion. On Sept. 14, Billy Corgan and Chloe Mendel's Madame Zuzu's Tea Shop in Highland Park, Illinois will play host to a special Tower Records pop-up store, recreating the band's 1993 album release event. The pop-up will culminate with two very special exclusive performances by The SmashingPumpkins on Sept. 17 which will feature the band playing intimate acoustic sets with music from Siamese Dream, the same set played on the evening of July 27, 1993.

Ticketing Info: https://madamezuzus.com/pages/tower-records

Livestream Info: https://veeps.com/thesmashingpumpkins/fd9150c0-77fd-47a1-adf6-75909b22ea2b?utm_source=press&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=smashing-pumpkins&utm_content=partner

* Julian Casablancas + The Voidz are set to play a residency at the newly renovated Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn, New York Oct. 31-Nov. 2.

Ticketing Info: https://cultrecords.com/pages/nyctix