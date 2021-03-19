Hard rock vets Pop Evil have just announced the details to Versatile, their sixth full length album, which will be out May 21 on eOne. In tandem with the reveal comes the new single and fourth track to be released off the record, "Set Me Free."

Almost one full year ago, Pop Evil dropped two new songs, "Let the Chaos Reign" and "Work," before following it up late last year with "Breathe Again" while also divulging the album's title.

"Set Me Free," which appears second in the Versatile track listing is a relatable, driving rocker that empowers the listener to unchain themselves from any personal constraints and project their true identity, free of stigma and isolation.

Watch a visualizer video for the new song toward the bottom of the page, where you'll also find the lyrics to the empowering anthem.

In a collective statement, Pop Evil said the latest single "embodies the challenging times the world has faced this past year."

Commenting on the present success of "Breathe Again," which was released in November, they added, "We are very proud & humbled to see our current single ‘Breathe Again’ trending Top 5 on the Rock Radio charts, and the video being embraced by our fans. We can’t wait for you all to hear the rest of the album, as we feel it's our strongest to date."

Pre-order your copy of Versatile here and see the artwork and complete track listing further down the page.

Pop Evil, "Set Me Free" Lyrics

Far away, so far below

All the demons inside of me I feel so chained up, so locked up, kicked down and thrown around

I walked through oceans and mountains, been buried underground

Never could be who I wanna be, the best version of myself, who I wanna be

All the darkness, still it’s inside of me

This time, set me free Give up the ghost, afraid to let go

Inside what I didn’t know

So tired of being alone

Does anybody out there feel like me? Far away, so far below

All the demons inside of me

Falling apart everywhere I go

Why won’t you set me free? Give me a reason, a purpose to help me realize that I’m unbroken

I’ve spoken, no time to compromise

Never could be who I wanna be, the best version of myself, who I wanna be

All the darkness, still it’s inside of me

This time, set me free Give up the ghost, afraid to let go

Inside what I didn’t know

So tired of being alone

So tired of being alone Far away, so far below

All the demons inside of me

Falling apart everywhere I go

Why won’t you set me free?

Someone is messing with my life

Why does lightning always strike me twice?

Far away, set me free Give up the ghost, afraid to let go

Inside what I didn’t know

So tired of being alone

Does anybody out there feel like me? Somebody’s messing with my life

Why does lightning always strike me twice?

So far away, so far below Far away, so far below

All the demons inside of me

Falling apart everywhere I go

Why won’t you set me free?

Pop Evil, "Set Me Free"

Pop Evil, Versatile Album Art + Track Listing

eOne

01. "Let the Chaos Reign"

02. "Set Me Free"

03. "Breathe Again"

04. "Work"

05. "Inferno"

06. "Stronger (The Time Is Now)"

07. "Raise Your Flag"

08. "Human Nature"

09. "Survivor"

10. "Worst in Me"

11. "Same Blood"

12. "Fire Inside"