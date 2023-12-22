Nine New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Week (Dec. 15-22, 2023)

As the year winds down, the tour schedule doesn't stop. In fact, we've got nine more rock and metal tours just announced for the coming year.

KK's Priest will be hitting the road with L.A. Guns, Royal Thunder have new dates for the new year and a Doyle / Otep co-headline run are among the newly announced runs.

Plus, Manowar are coming back to the states for their first show in the U.S. in over a decade, while there's another festival reveal for 2024 as well.

What's on the horizon? See the latest touring announcements below.

Doyle / Otep

doyle, otep Scott Gries (2), Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 12-May 11, 2024

Support Acts: Red Devil Vortex

Ticketing Info: here

The Glorious Sons / Southall

BMG BMG loading...

Tour Dates: March 21-April 12, 2024

Support Acts: Them Dirty Roses

Notes: The Canadian rockers are co-headlining the "Glory Daze" tour with the country-rock outfit.

Ticketing Info: here

King 810

king 810 O'Donnell Media Group loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 18-21, 2024

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: More dates expected to be added.

Ticketing Info: here

KK's Priest

k.k. downing, kk's priest Mind Art Visual loading...

Tour Dates: March 7-24, 2024

Support Acts: L.A. Guns, Burning Witches

Ticketing Info: here

READ MORE: K.K. Downing Names the Best + Worst Albums He's Made

Korpliklaani

korpliklaani Photo by Peero Lakanen loading...

Tour Dates: April 8-May 5, 2024

Support Acts: Visions of Atlantis, Illumishade

Ticketing Info: here

Profanatica

profanatica Aurora Daley loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 13 - March 3, 2024

Support Acts: Nunslaughter, Tombs

Ticketing Info: here

Royal Thunder

Royal Thunder Spinefarm loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 18-21, 2024

Support Acts: Ruby the Hatchet, Sweat

Ticketing Info: here

Vader

Monika Wawrzyniak Monika Wawrzyniak loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 3 - March 3, 2024

Support Acts: Origin, Inhuman Condition

Ticketing Info: here

Vio-Lence

vio-lence Stephanie Cabral loading...

Tour Dates: April 5 - 13, 2024

Support Acts: Exhorder, Deceased, Mortal Wound

Notes: The band will be playing their debut album, Eternal Nightmare, in its entirety.

Ticketing Info: here

Also of Note:

Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images loading...

* The lineup for the 2024 edition of the Northwood Rock Rally has been revealed. Nonpoint, (hed) p.e., Accept, Smile Empty Soul, Any Given Sin and American Hitmen will play Glen Flora, Wisconsin the weekend of Aug. 14-17, 2024.

Ticketing Info: here

* Manowar will make their way stateside later this year for their first show in the U.S. in a decade. Look for the band playing Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York on Nov. 30.

Ticketing Info: here.

* Motley Crue have canceled their scheduled "Crue Year's Eve" New Year's Eve performance in Thousand Palms, California this year. "The very short time frame to produce the event resulted in issues beyond our control," noted the band in a statement.