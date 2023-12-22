Nine New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Week (Dec. 15-22, 2023)
As the year winds down, the tour schedule doesn't stop. In fact, we've got nine more rock and metal tours just announced for the coming year.
KK's Priest will be hitting the road with L.A. Guns, Royal Thunder have new dates for the new year and a Doyle / Otep co-headline run are among the newly announced runs.
Plus, Manowar are coming back to the states for their first show in the U.S. in over a decade, while there's another festival reveal for 2024 as well.
What's on the horizon? See the latest touring announcements below.
Doyle / Otep
Tour Dates: April 12-May 11, 2024
Support Acts: Red Devil Vortex
Ticketing Info: here
The Glorious Sons / Southall
Tour Dates: March 21-April 12, 2024
Support Acts: Them Dirty Roses
Notes: The Canadian rockers are co-headlining the "Glory Daze" tour with the country-rock outfit.
Ticketing Info: here
King 810
Tour Dates: Jan. 18-21, 2024
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: More dates expected to be added.
Ticketing Info: here
KK's Priest
Tour Dates: March 7-24, 2024
Support Acts: L.A. Guns, Burning Witches
Ticketing Info: here
READ MORE: K.K. Downing Names the Best + Worst Albums He's Made
Korpliklaani
Tour Dates: April 8-May 5, 2024
Support Acts: Visions of Atlantis, Illumishade
Ticketing Info: here
Profanatica
Tour Dates: Feb. 13 - March 3, 2024
Support Acts: Nunslaughter, Tombs
Ticketing Info: here
Royal Thunder
Tour Dates: Jan. 18-21, 2024
Support Acts: Ruby the Hatchet, Sweat
Ticketing Info: here
Vader
Tour Dates: Feb. 3 - March 3, 2024
Support Acts: Origin, Inhuman Condition
Ticketing Info: here
Vio-Lence
Tour Dates: April 5 - 13, 2024
Support Acts: Exhorder, Deceased, Mortal Wound
Notes: The band will be playing their debut album, Eternal Nightmare, in its entirety.
Ticketing Info: here
Also of Note:
* The lineup for the 2024 edition of the Northwood Rock Rally has been revealed. Nonpoint, (hed) p.e., Accept, Smile Empty Soul, Any Given Sin and American Hitmen will play Glen Flora, Wisconsin the weekend of Aug. 14-17, 2024.
Ticketing Info: here
* Manowar will make their way stateside later this year for their first show in the U.S. in a decade. Look for the band playing Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York on Nov. 30.
Ticketing Info: here.
* Motley Crue have canceled their scheduled "Crue Year's Eve" New Year's Eve performance in Thousand Palms, California this year. "The very short time frame to produce the event resulted in issues beyond our control," noted the band in a statement.
2024 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff