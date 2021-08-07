Singer Sebastian Bach has confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19, but also admitted he feels "totally great" and credited his vaccinated status as the reason.

In a video update on Twitter, Bach, who was seen wearing a ZZ Top shirt, not only shared the news that he had contracted the virus, but also rattled off a list of places he had recently visited while suggesting anyone who was in those same locations could have potentially been exposed to it.

"After doing 2 shows & going to my wife's high school reunion, I came home & tested positive for COVID," he wrote on Twitter. "Here are the locations I could have got it in any one of these places. Thank God for the vaccine I can't wait to get another one syringe all symptoms are gone now not canceling shows," the video caption went on.

In the clip itself, Bach wore a Gene Simmons face mask covering and said, "If you're wondering why I'm by myself wearing a mask, I guess it's time to let you guys know," before he peeled the mask away and continued, "I have been diagnosed and have tested positive for COVID."

"Yes, it's true, but I have to tell you I feel totally great. I am fully vaccinated. I was given the vaccine, J&J [Johnson & Johnson], one shot and done, back in March, but I guess COVID wasn't done. And here is where I have been since I was totally fine since before I left my house. If you were in any of these places, maybe you got COVID too," added Bach, who then listed a series of airports and other places he had recently traveled to.

Bach's desire to receive another vaccine shot is presumably centered around the concept of a booster shot. In the case of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, that would mean a secondary injection in an aim to prolong protection against COVID-19 and subsequent variants that arise as the virus continues to be transmitted and mutate.

At this time, scientific studies are still being conducted to conclude whether or not a booster shot for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are completely necessary for those who have already been fully vaccinated by either of the three options.

We wish Sebastian Bach well as he continues to recover.

The singer will return to the road in late September on a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Skid Row's second album, Slave to the Grind. See those dates here.