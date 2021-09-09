Korn’s Munky Tests Positive for COVID, Band’s Tour Will Continue

Korn have run into another case of COVID affecting their current tour, as the group just revealed that guitarist Munky will be sitting out some shows after testing positive.

"Unfortunately, Munky has tested positive for COVID. He is doing OK, but he will not be playing some of our upcoming shows," the group said in a statement on social media. "The tour is going on as scheduled despite these circumstances, and we are anticipating a speedy recovery. We'll see you tonight, Utah."

Munky is the second member of Korn to have dealt with COVID during the trek. Just last month it was revealed that singer Jonathan Davis had tested positive for COVID, forcing the group to reschedule several tour dates and cancel two others.

Though Davis recovered and returned to the stage, he has battled through some lingering effects. Upon his return in late August, the singer performed part of the band's shows seated in a throne. The musician was also reportedly using supplemental oxygen to help him get through the shows.

"Jonathan Davis is still struggling with the COVID after-effects," Head explained. "He's physically weak and having a mental battle. And any type of love, light and energy you can throw at him — prayers, all of it. We have shows coming up, so all of you guys, check the dates. Whatever show you're going to, throw him some love and energy, man. He needs you more than ever."

Davis told an Illinois crowd at one point, "I'm fuckin' feeling very weak but I fuckin' refuse to fuckin' cancel. I had to come out here and do this shit for you."

Korn did not reveal who would be filling in for Munky during the upcoming dates nor how long he would be absent. The tour is currently scheduled through Oct. 3, with two more shows coming a few weeks later at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles Oct. 22 and 23.

In just the past month, Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), Sean Killian (Vio-Lence), Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row) and members of Tesla and Lynyrd Skynyrd all joined Davis in revealing they'd tested positive for the contagious disease behind the worldwide pandemic.