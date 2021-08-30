COVID ‘Aftereffects’ Force Jonathan Davis to Perform Korn Shows Partially Seated

Korn singer Jonathan Davis is still experiencing residual symptoms of COVID-19 infection, moving him to perform partially seated in a throne at recent concerts as the band continues their summer U.S. tour after postponing several dates due to his diagnosis.

Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch updated the alt-metal mainstays' fans about Davis' "COVID aftereffects" in a video message on Sunday (Aug. 29) following the band's first few shows back on the road. Fan-captured footage from Korn's concerts in Tinley Park, Ill., on Aug. 27 and Noblesville, Ind., on Aug. 28 show the group's current stage setup, including the throne.

Watch the videos down toward the bottom of this post.

"Jonathan Davis is still struggling with the COVID after-effects," Head explained. "He's physically weak and having a mental battle. And any type of love, light and energy you can throw at him — prayers, all of it. We have shows coming up, so all of you guys, check the dates. Whatever show you're going to, throw him some love and energy, man. He needs you more than ever."

Onstage last week in Illinois, Davis made it clear to the audience — "I'm fuckin' feeling very weak but I fuckin' refuse to fuckin' cancel," the singer said. "I had to come out here and do this shit for you."

As shown by TMZ, the singer is also using supplemental oxygen to help him get through the performances.

Other musicians are also dealing with COVID infection. In just the past month, Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), Sean Killian (Vio-Lence), Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row) and members of Tesla and Lynyrd Skynyrd all joined Davis in revealing they'd tested positive for the contagious disease behind the worldwide pandemic. Several bands in addition to Korn have had to cancel or postpone concerts.

COVID vaccination efforts are ongoing — 52 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated as of Aug. 29. But the fate of many fall concerts and fests hangs in the balance, and the CDC again recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in most indoor settings.

See Korn's remaining summer U.S. tour dates below.

Brian "Head" Welch's Video Message - Aug. 29, 2021

Korn Perform in Noblesville, Ind. - Aug. 28, 2021

Korn Perform "Falling Away From Me" in Tinley Park, Ill. - Aug. 27, 2021

Korn 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 30 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Aug. 31 – Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Music Theatre

Sept. 2 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 3 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ Star Lake Pavilion

Sept. 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino

Sept. 6 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

Sept. 9 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amp.

Sept. 12 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 15 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 18 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amphitheater

Sept. 19 – Houston, Texas @ Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 21 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 25 – Scranton, Pa. @ Montage Mountain

Sept. 26 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 28 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater

Oct. 1 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Oct. 2 – Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

Oct. 3 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion