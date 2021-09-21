Chad Gray Tests Positive for COVID, Mudvayne Pull Out of Festival

Mudvayne frontman Chad Gray has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and thus the band has pulled out of an upcoming festival they were set to perform at.

“After taking every precaution to follow CDC Covid protocols during rehearsals and recent performance Chad Gray and a few staff members have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19. The safety of our organization, fans and festival partners must come first. We are left no choice but to cancel our performance at Louder Than Life this weekend," the group wrote in a statement.

"Apologies to all the fans attending the festival this weekend. We look forward to getting everyone healthy and ready for our Aftershock and Welcome To Rockville performances later this year. We appreciate your love and support throughout these unprecedented times.”

The festival has followed up with the announcement, confirming that Breaking Benjamin have been added to the lineup in place of Mudvayne.

The rise in COVID-19 cases comes as the delta variant, which is reportedly more contagious and potentially more aggressive than previous strains, has made it's way around the world. As a result, the CDC is urging people to get vaccinated against the disease, and though it will not guarantee protection against infection, vaccinations are proving to lessen the severity of symptoms.

Various bands have been postponing and canceling concerts and tours over the last few weeks because of the virus. Korn's Jonathan Davis tested positive last month, and was still experiencing lingering side effects and weakness for several weeks afterward. Earlier this month, guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer also tested positive, and had to withdraw from a handful of the band's shows in order to recover.

Mudvayne reunited earlier this year and played their first show together in 12 years at Inkcarceration Festival on Sept. 11. As noted in their statement, they have a couple of upcoming festival performances booked for 2021. We wish Gray a speedy and healthy recovery from the virus.