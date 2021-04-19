Mudvayne Have Officially Reunited

Mudvayne have officially announced that they have reunited.

The alt-metal band formed in Illinois in 1996 and, after released five studio albums, entered a hiatus period in 2010 and remained dormant ever since, despite demands from fans to regroup.

Now, Chad Gray (vocals), Greg Tribbett (guitar), Matthew McDonough (drums) and Ryan Martinie (bass) will hit the stage for the first time since Sept. 13, 2009 with four special reunion performances set for the Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life, Aftershock and Welcome to Rockville festivals across the U.S. later this year.

Mudvayne originally entered a period of hiatus as Gray and Tribbett were preoccupied with touring and recording duties with Hellyeah, the band formed with Pantera legend Vinnie Paul in 2006, which marked the drummer's first return to music following the tragic death of his brother, Dimebag Darrell, in 2003.

Tribbett, one of Hellyeah's original members, was fired from the band in 2014 due to what the band called a "toxic situation" and later formed Audiotopsy, casting doubt on a potential reunion with Mudvayne.

Still, demand for the band, whose first three albums were certified gold by the RIAA, remained high as fans clamored for a reunion for years.

In public statements, various members of Mudvayne kept fans' hope for a reunion alive by not discounting the chance it could ever happen.

When the "brbr-deng" meme (based off the bassline from the group's hit song "Dig") exploded in popularity in 2019, Martinie said "there's always talk" when asked if this had the chance to spur a reunion. He expressed gratitude toward the fans and left things open ended by stating, "Only time can tell."

In 2018, Gray expressed various members of Mudvayne were busy with other bands and asked fans to be patient.

