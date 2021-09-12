Watch Mudvayne Perform Their First Show in 12 Years

Mudvayne returned to the stage for the first time in 12 years this weekend. The nu-metal favorites headlined the Sept. 11 night of the 2021 Inkcarceration Festival, playing a stacked set full of fan favorites from the 2000s.

The classic Mudvayne lineup of vocalist Chad Gray, guitarist Greg Tribbett, bassist Ryan Martinie and drummer Matt McDonough crushed the Incarceration main stage Saturday night, headlining over A Day to Remember, Chevelle, Asking Alexandria and more. The Inkcarceration Festival is famously held each year at the former Ohio State Reformatory where The Shawshank Redemption was filmed.

See the full setlist and fan shot videos below.

Mudvayne Setlist (Sept. 11, 2021):

1. Not Falling

2. -1

3. Death Blooms

4. Internal Primates Forever

5. Silenced

6. A New Game

7. Prod

8. A Cinderella Story

9. Dull Boy

10. World So Cold

11. Determined

12. Nothing to Gein

13. Happy?

14. Dig

Mudvayne - Not Falling live - Inkcarceration 2021

Mudvayne - World So Cold Live - Inkcarceration 2021

Mudvayne- Happy Live - Inkcarceration 2021

Mudvayne - Dig Live - Inkcarceration 2021

Mudvayne officially announced their reunion in April 2021. The band is also scheduled to perform at this year’s Louder Than Life and Welcome to Rockville festivals.