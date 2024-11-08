Nine New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Nov. 1 &#8211; 7, 2024)

In a week dominated by the U.S. presidential election, it was a relatively light slate of new tour and festival announcements. We've got nine new tours announced in the rock and metal world.

Leading the way, we've got Chiodos starting up again in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their All's Well That Ends Well album. Nonpoint also have reason to celebrate, revisiting the To the Pain and Statement albums for their 20th and 25th anniversaries.

Elsewhere, the Welcome to Rockville lineup is starting to come together with organizers revealing stage by stage announcements of who will be playing next year. And we've got a killer lineup for Los Angeles' annual Almost Acoustic Christmas radio festival.

Authority Zero

Tour Dates: Dec. 6 - 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Chiodos

Tour Dates: March 21 - April 26
Support Acts: Hawthorne Heights, Emmure, Callous Daoboys
Notes: Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Chiodos' All's Well That Ends Well.
Ticketing Info

Drowning Pool

Tour Dates: Dec. 11 - 14
Support Acts: Reddstarr
Ticketing Info

Elder

Tour Dates: April 3 - 19
Support Acts: Sacri Monte, Moon Destroys
Notes: The dates are in support of the 10th anniversary of Elder's Lore album.
Ticketing Info

God Bullies

Tour Dates: Nov. 8 - Jan. 31
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Nonpoint

Tour Dates: Jan. 10 - 25
Support Acts: Crobot, Heartsick
Notes: The shows are celebrating the 20th and 25th anniversaries of the To the Pain and Statement albums.
Ticketing Info

Tears for Fears

Tour Dates: Jan. 31 - Feb. 7
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: These shows are part of the band's Las Vegas residency at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
Ticketing Info

Vomit Forth

Tour Dates: Dec. 7 - 15
Support Acts: No Cure, Cemented in Fear
Ticketing Info

Wednesday 13

Tour Dates: March 14 - May 3
Support Acts: Stitched Up Heart, Dead Rabbits, Yo Toyah
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

* The 2025 Welcome to Rockville lineup is starting to take shape. A few stage lineup announcements have been revealed with The Dillinger Escape Plan, Quicksand, Health, Deafheavn, Converge, Harm's Way and Candy will all play the Daytone International Speedway on Thursday. May 15. Friday will feature Underoath, Saosin, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, Silent Planet, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Alesana and I Set My Friends on Fire on May 16, Whitechapel will headline a stage on Saturday (May 17) featuring All All Shall Perish, Attila, Emmure, After the Burial, DABB and more.
Ticketing Info

* The lineup for KROQ's Almost Acoustic Christmas is se. The Los Angeles-based radio festival will take place at the Kia Forum on Dec. 14. The Smashing Pumpkins will headline, with Beck, 311, Sublime, Jimmy Eat World, Franz Ferdinand, Royel Otis, AWOLNATION, The Linda Lindas and bby.
Ticketing Info

* Comeback Kid have announced a 20th anniversary celebration for their Wake the Dead album and a 25th anniversary celebration for the group overall. It will take place in Winnipeg, Manitoba at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Feb. 22
Ticketing Info

