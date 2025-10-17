14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Oct. 10 &#8211; 16, 2025)

14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Oct. 10 – 16, 2025)

It's another big week of rock and metal tour announcements and some long awaited reunions are leading the way.

No Doubt are the latest band to use a residency to initiate their return. The group will take their show to The Sphere in Las Vegas next May to play their first extended run of dates in 14 years.

Sugar also announced their return after 31 years away, but so far they've only announced a pair of two-night stands in New York City and London.

Elsewhere, Dropkick Murphys extended their annual St. Patrick's Day touring. Meanwhile, Nonpoint have announced a new leg of "Painful Statements" tour dates celebrating their To the Pain and Statement anniversaries (20th and 25th).

This week also gave us the reveal of the annual ALTer EGO festival lineup, more additions to Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville and the details for the annual Chris Jericho's Rock N' Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise.

Get all the details on the biggest and best rock and metal shows announced over the last seven days below.

The Callous Daoboys

Tour Dates: Dec. 11 - 20
Support Acts: Psycho-Frame, Fromjoy, Rev3nant
Ticketing Info

Cytrus

Tour Dates: Nov. 22 - March 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Dropkick Murphys

Tour Dates: Feb. 9 - March 17
Support Acts: Haywire
Ticketing Info

Eagles

Tour Dates: Feb. 20 - 28
Support Acts: None
Notes: Newly Added Shows at Las Vegas' Sphere
Ticketing Info

The Format

Tour Dates: March 26 - April 19
Support Acts: Piebald, Adult Mom, Ben Kweller, Phantom Planet, Limbeck
Ticketing Info

Glenn Hughes

Tour Dates: March 27 - May 10
Support Acts: Enuff Z'Nuff, Gilby Clarke, Dead Groove Band
Ticketing Info

La Dispute

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

The Last Dinner Party

Tour Dates: March 27 - June 13
Support Acts: Florence Road, Automatic
Ticketing Info

No Doubt

Tour Dates: May 6 - 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Las Vegas Residency at The Sphere
Ticketing Info

Nonpoint

Tour Dates: Aug. 8 - 30
Support Acts: Upon a Burning Body, Autumn Kings, Heartsick
Ticketing Info

The Residents

Tour Dates: Jan. 8 - 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

State Champs

Tour Dates: Jan. 9 - Feb. 6
Support Acts: Cartel, Origami Angel, Real Friends, Driveways, Harrison Gordon, Broadside, Just Friends
Notes: Celebrating 10 Years of Around the World and Back
Ticketing Info

Vampires Everywhere

Tour Dates: Oct. 23 - Nov. 16
Support Acts: Another Day Dawns
Notes: Kiss the Sun Goodbye 15th Anniversary Tour.
Ticketing Info

VNV Nation

Tour Dates: April 14 - May 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

A Feast of Fests

* Green Day will head up the annual ALTer EGO radio festival taking place Jan. 17 at Loa Angeles' Kia Forum. They'll be joined on the bill by Twenty One Pilots, Cage the Elephant, Sublime, Good Charlotte, Myles Smith, Gigi Perez and Almost Monday.
Ticketing Info

* Sonic Temple continues to roll out their 2026 lineup, with the latest additions being Amon Amarth, Body Count, Sepultura, In Flames, Kreator and DevilDriver. The music weekend is set for May 14-17 at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
Ticketing Info

* Welcome to Rockville is also continuing to build out their 2026 lineup. Lorna Shore, Whitechapel, Paleface Swiss, Make Them Summer, Signs of the Swarm and Disembodied Tyrant mark the latest additions to the bill. The music weekend will take place May 7-10 at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.
Ticketing Info

* Chiodos are a late addition to the When We Were Young festival lineup, taking place Oct. 18 and 19 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
Ticketing Info

Just Cruisin'

* Chris Jericho's Rock N' Wrestling Rager at Sea will return for a seventh year, setting sail from Miami on Nov. 7 en route to Bimini, Bahamas before returning to port on Nov. 11. Fozzy, The Iron Maidens, Kuarantine, Guardians Of The Jukebox, Downstait, Killer Dwarfs, The Violent Hour, Beasto Blanco, Peroxwhy?Gen, Little Miss Nasty, Jeremy Would Let Me Drown, David Roy and Dueling Pianos are among the musicians performing, while legendary wrestling stars and celebrities Jeff Hardy, Saraya, The Great Muta, Dave LaGreca, Nic Nemeth, Bully Ray, Elayna Black, Ted DiBiase, Carlito, Shotzi Blackheart, The Shockmaster, Vampiro, The Blue Meanie, A.J. Francis, Natalia Markova, Victoria Crawford, “Kid Chocolate” Mo Jabari, Indi Hartwell, Lacey Lane, Kacy Catanzaro, Ricky Knight Jr., Sonny Onoo, Chris Van Vliet, Gabby LaSpisa are also taking part.
Ticketing Info

Special Shows on the Horizon

* Welcome back Sugar! The '90s rockers will play their first shows in 31 years when they hit the stage May 2 and 3 at New York's Webster Hall. The band has also booked a two-night stand May 23 and 24 at London's 02 Forum Kentish Town.
Ticketing Info

* Metal Allegiance have announced their annual show at the Anaheim House of Blues will take place on Jan. 22. Core members Mark Menghi, Mike Portnoy, David Ellefson and Alex Skolnick will be joined by Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT), John Bush (ex-ANTHRAX, ARMORED SAINT), Doc Coyle (BAD WOLVES, GOD FORBID), William DuVall (ALICE IN CHAINS), Jack Gibson (EXODUS), Gary Holt (SLAYER, EXODUS), Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA), and Troy Sanders (MASTODON). Chained Saint, Red Reign and Lost Legacy will also be on hand for the festivities.
Ticketing Info

* The Bones have booked three upcoming dates in Las Vegas. The group will play an Oct. 24 acoustic show at The Copa Room inside the Tuscan Suites. They'll soon follow on Nov. 13 at The Dive Bar with One Last Kiss. And then it's back to the Copa Room at the Tuscan Suites on Dec. 5
Ticketing Info

