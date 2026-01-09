Legendary singer Glenn Hughes has called off his scheduled spring 2026 tour. The musician revealed the news via his social networks, while citing an unnamed "minor health issue" as the reasoning for bowing out of the upcoming dates.

What Glenn Hughes Said About His Canceled Spring 2026 Tour

Within a brief statement, Hughes shared that the "minor health Issue" will require attention over the coming months and that he was acting on the advice of his medical team in deciding to call off the tour.

The full statement can be viewed below:

Announcement

2026 Live Shows Canceled We regret to inform you that due to a minor health issue that requires his attention over the upcoming months, Glenn Hughes has made the difficult decision to cancel his 2026 USA Tour. Glenn comments: "I'm taking advice from my medical team, who I am working closely with. HOping to see you, on the road of happy destiny." Ticket & VIP Upgrade refunds will be available from your point of purchase.

What Was Glenn Hughes Touring in Support Of?

Though Glenn Hughes has performed with a number of notable groups over the years, the singer was actually promoting his latest solo album. Chosen was released last year. This was the 15th solo record of his career.

At present, no other dates are on the books for Hughes at this time.

Loudwire sends along our best wishes to Hughes for a healthy return to music.

