Yngwie Malmsteen + Glenn Hughes Team Up for Late Summer U.S. Tour

Here's a great pairing for the dog days of summer. Guitar great Yngwie Malmsteen and onetime Deep Purple vocalist Glenn Hughes will be hitting the road together for dates in August and September.

For Malmsteen, the guitarist is touting this as "a brand new run playing his greatest hits." Meanwhile, Hughes is going with a theme for his performances, playing classic Deep Purple cuts while celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band's Burn album.

Both artists have solo warm-up dates just prior to the official tour kickoff Aug. 18 in Hudson Falls, New York, and each of the musicians have booked several off day performances as well. The trek comes to a conclusion Sept. 23 in Clearwater, Florida. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.

Malmsteen most recently released his Parabellum album in 2021. His new dates come after a three-show run in Mexico this July. Tickets for the run are available through both Malmsteen and Hughes' respective sites.

Yngwie Malmsteen / Glenn Hughes 2023 Summer Tour

Aug. 16 - Vineland, N.J. @ Landis Theater (Glenn Hughes only)

Aug. 17 - Falls Church, Va. @ State Theater (Yngwie Malmsteen only)

Aug. 18 - Hudson Falls, N.Y. @ Strand Theater

Aug. 19 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance

Aug. 20 - Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergels (Yngwie Malmsteen only)

Aug. 22 - New York, N.Y. @ The Palladium Times Square

Aug. 23 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Aug. 25 - Columbus, Ohio @ King Of Clubs

Aug. 26 - St. Charles, Mo. @ Arcada Theater

Aug. 27 - Hobart, Ind. @ Hobart Art Theater (Yngwie Malmsteen only)

Aug. 29 - Dallas, Texas @ Sundown At Granada (Glenn Hughes only)

Aug. 30 - New Orleans, La. @ House Of Blues

Aug. 31 - Dallas, Texas @ Majestic Theater (Yngwie Malmsteen only)

Sept. 01 - Houston, Texas @ House Of Blues

Sept. 02 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tobin Center

Sept. 04 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee

Sept. 06 - San Diego, Calif. @ House Of Blues

Sept. 07 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades (Yngwie Malmsteen only)

Sept. 08 - Beverly Hills, Calif. @ Saban Theater

Sept. 09 - Oxnard, Calif. @ Performing Arts Center

Sept. 10 - Montclair, Calif. @ Canyon (Yngwie Malmsteen only)

Sept. 11 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Sept. 13 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

Sept. 15 - Mt. Clemens, Mich. @ Emerald Theater

Sept. 17 - Holland, Mich. @ Park Theater (Yngwie Malmsteen only)

Sept. 19 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Sept. 23 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Capitol Theater

