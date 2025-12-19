Yngwie Malmsteen Calls Out Former Singers in New Statement

Yngwie Malmsteen has employed multiple singers over the years, but the guitar great has let it be known through social media that he's not on board with those vocalists using his "brand" to capitalize for their own solo ventures.

The guitarist was compelled to share in a social post his displeasure with unnamed cohorts while calling out the practice of using the association to help drum up some ticket sales.

What Did Yngwie Malmsteen Say About Musicians Using His 'Brand'?

"So it has come-to my attention that these hired and paid singers that I hired for my solo records are all trying to capitalize from my brand," the guitarist commented.

"Let’s be clear: performing on MY SOLO records does not equal ownership, authorship or legacy," he added, clarifying, "Writing a line here and there doesn’t make someone a songwriter and singing my material doesn’t make it theirs. They were merely given a salary (work for hire) to put down MY written parts, just like the keyboard player, bassist, drummer etc."

The guitarist concluded, "If the only way you can tour or get attention is by leaning on my brand and using my name and album titles and my SOLO catalog, then you’ve already answered the question of who actually built something. And -What have they recorded/created the last 30,40 years?"

Who Might Yngwie Malmsteen Be Calling Out?

There's a long list of singers that have delivered vocals for Malmsteen over the years with such names as Jeff Scott Soto, Joe Lynn Turner and Tim "Ripper" Owens being among the most well known. But Malmsteen's barb does not seem to be directed at any of those three.

There are actually two separate upcoming events that seem to lean into the history of the respective singers and their ties to Malmsteen.

Mark Boals and Michael Vescera have announced an European trek for September 2026 dubbed the "Seventh Trilogy Tour." The ad they share on social media bills them as "The Voices of Yngwie Malmsteen."

Boals served multiple stints with Malmstreen, starting in 1985-1986, then returning in 1996 and 1999-2001. Vescera handled vocals for Malmsteen from 1993-1996.

The other vocalist leaning into their Malmsteen past would be Mats Leven, who has booked a pair of May performances in Tokyo where he'll apparently be playing material from Facing the Animal, the 1997 album he appeared on with Malmsteen.

Leven, who appeared with Malmsteen between 1996-1999, has also been fielding questions from fans about his time with the guitarist on his Facebook page in the lead up to the shows. One post even addressed his songwriting contributions.

Yngwie Malmsteen in 2026

As for Yngwie Malmsteen himself, you can catch the guitarist and his current band lineup back out playing shows in 2026. While a full-fledged tour for 2026 has yet to be revealed, Malmsteen has been announced for appearances at the Monsters of Rock festival on April 4 and at Wacken Open Air this coming summer.

Stay up to date with all of Yngwie Malmsteen's touring and get ticketing information through his website.