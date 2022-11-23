Glenn Hughes Celebrates 25 Years of Sobriety

Glenn Hughes, the legendary singer of Deep Purple and more recently the Dead Daisies, has another milestone to check off. Today (Nov. 23), he's celebrating 25 years of sobriety.

"G’mornin everyone. so full of gratitude, for these past 25 years of clean & sober living," says Hughes. "I give thx each & every morning, for another day on planet earth. sending love to my sober brothers & sisters, and more importantly to those who are still suffering. #loveistheanswer"

Hughes' declaration on his sobriety received plenty of congrats from fans, while Anthrax's Frank Bello also chimed in, "That's amazing! Congrats Glenn."

Hughes spoke about years of substance abuse and his path to sobriety during a 2016 Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction episode with us at Loudwire. "I can’t remember the ‘80s,” Hughes explained, while sharing the story of his sobriety. You can watch that below.

In addition to Deep Purple and The Dead Daisies, Hughes fronts Black Country Communion and counts time spent with Black Sabbath, California Breed and Gary Moore as well as his solo work on his resume.

Hughes was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 as a member of Deep Purple.

Glenn Hughes Plays "Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?"