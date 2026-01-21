After dipping their toes in on reunion performances last year, '90s rockers Sugar have now delivered a full-fledged 2026 world tour.

The band began teasing the possibility of something new last October followed by the release of a new song "House of Dead Memories" and the announcement of 2026 performances in New York and London.

At the time of their reunion announcement, Mould offered, “I don’t want to get out too far in front of the skis, as they say. People’s reactions will probably guide a lot of the possibilities in front of us, whether it’s more songs or more shows. All three of us are all in for whatever feels right. I just want to see if people are still interested.” It now appears as though the response has led the band to more extensive reunion presence in 2026.

Where Are Sugar Playing on their 2026 Reunion Tour?

Bob Mould, bassist David Barbe and drummer Malcolm Travis have announced the full-fledged "Love You Even Still" 2026 world tour. It didn't take long for the band to sell out their existing New York and London residencies last fall and quickly realize the demand for more was there.

At present, their 2026 touring now includes a European leg that kicks off with the previously announced May 23-24 shows in London and uses that as a jumping off point for more dates in the U.K. and Europe.

As for the U.S., after a three-date May run (May 2-4) at New York's Webster Hall, Sugar will return stateside for a late summer / early fall run. It all kicks off Aug. 11 in Denver. All tour dates for the "Love You Even Still" world tour can be viewed below.

Sugar 2026 U.S. Tour

May 2 - New York, N.Y. - Webster Hall [sold out]

May 3 - New York, N.Y. - Webster Hall [sold out]

May 4 - New York, N.Y. - Webster Hall [sold out]

Aug .11 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

Aug. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount

Sept. 10 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Sept. 11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Sept. 26 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Sept. 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Palladium

Oct. 8 - Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Jack White Theatre

Oct. 9 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

Oct. 10 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Oct. 12 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

Oct. 13 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

Oct. 14 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Oct. 16 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

Oct. 17 - Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner

Oct. 18 - Hudson, N.Y. @ Basilica Hudson

Oct. 20 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ MCL Pavilion (Indoors)

Oct. 21 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 23 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

Oct. 24 - Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre

Sugar 2026 World Tour Dates

May 23 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town [sold out]

May 24 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town [sold out]

May 26 - Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

May 27 - Dublin, IE @ National Stadium

May 29 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

May 30 - Bristol, UK @ Electric Bristol

May 31 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

June 2 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

June 3 - Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre

June 4 - London, UK @ Clapham Grand

June 7 - Oslo, NO @ Rockerfeller

June 9 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

June 10 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

June 11 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

June 13 - Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

June 14 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

June 15 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

June 17 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Dock

June 19 - Álava, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival

How Do I Get Tickets?

All of the newly announced dates will go on pre-sale next Tuesday (Jan. 27) at 10AM local time. The general on-sale will follow on Friday, Jan. 30 at 10AM local time.

In the U.S., $2 per ticket will be donated to The Trevor Project, while in the U.K. and Europe Sugar have partnered with PLUS1, with £2/€2 per ticket going to help organizations working to support and empower the health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ communities.

Check the Sugar website for additional ticketing information.

Sugar Also Have New Music

The tour isn't the only big news that Sugar have today. The band has followed last year's new song "House of Dead Memories" with the new single "Long Live Love."

Singer-guitarist Bob Mould says, “I wrote ‘Long Live Love’ in 2007 while living in Washington D.C. It was the George W. Bush era, I was deep in my DJ world with Blowoff, yet still writing pop songs on guitars. Garbage 2.0 is one of my desert island albums, so it's not surprising that ‘Long Live Love’ reminds me of a long lost Garbage song!”

The band just shot a new video for the track with Lee Gregory of ILoveMotion that can be viewed below.

The song will be released in a pairing with "House of Dead Memories" on 7-inch black vinyl on May 1 by BMG. Pre-orders are available now.

Sugar, "Long Live Love"

