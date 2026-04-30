Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North West just dropped a metal song.

The track, titled "N0rth4evr," is the first drop from the 12-year-old artist's upcoming debut EP of the same name. At just under two minutes, the song is a genre-defying blend of chugging metal and soft rapping, with a dark and distorted accompany music video.

West's online store features a myriad of items available for purchase including different vinyl variants, clothing and accessories. Her death metal-styled "N0rth4evr" logo appears across the products as well.

The young musician has been a heavy metal fan for years, according to a conversation Kardashian had with Ellen Degeneres in 2021 [via Metal Hammer].

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"North is like goth. She’s into Hot Topic,” Kardashian said. “She puts fake tattoos on her face and she listens to Black Sabbath. She’s just like, a full goth girl.”

The six-song EP will be available tomorrow (May 1) at 12AM ET and can be pre-ordered here. See the video and lyrics for the title track below and the full track list underneath.

North West, 'N0rth4evr' Lyrics

Yeah

Woah, oh

No, woah

Ayy, forever and always (Yeah)

I don't listen, but they talk about me all day (What?)

Everywhere I go feelin' like a runway

I can't even [?], gotta call first

Ayy, yeah, know forever and always (Yeah)

Know my minds in a place that is not fake

So much people 'round me, but they not real, they all fake (What?)

So much goin' in my head that I can't say (Huh?)

That I can't say (What?)

Too much goin' on that I can't say (Ayy)

Too much in my mind, yeah, it's crazy (What?)

Actin' like it's okay, yeah, I can't relate (Huh?)

Know it's been a hard time for me lately (Yeah)

I've been deep in the dark, you can't save me (What?)

I ain't steppin' out unless somebody pay me (Yeah)

I ain't trustin' no one, they all shady (What?)

Ayy, forever and always (Yeah)

I don't listen, but they talk about me all day (Uh-huh)

Everywhere I go feelin' like a runway (Yeah)

I can't even [?], gotta call first

Ayy, yeah, know forever and always (Yeah)

Know my minds in a place that is not fake (What? What?)

So much people 'round me, but they not real, they all fake (Yeah, ayy)

So much goin' in my head that I can't say

North forever, North forever

North forever, North forever

North forever, North forever

North forever, North forever

North forever

[Lyrics via Genius.com]

North West, 'N0rth4evr'

North West, 'N0rth4evr' EP Track List

1. "H0W SH0ULD ! F33L"

2. "D!E"

3. "#​N0RTH4EVR"

4. "TH!S T!M3"

5. "W0AH"

6. "AI$BITE (愛して)"

Check out bands that feature (or featured) kids of rock stars in the gallery below.