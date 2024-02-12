Kanye West has responded to Ozzy Osbourne after the veteran rocker was mad that Ye sampled his song without permission.

Kanye West Responds to Ozzy Osbourne by Posting Old Halloween Photo of Ozzy Dressed as Ye

On Friday (Feb. 9), Kanye West hopped on his Instagram Story to respond to Ozzy Osbourne who blasted the Chicago rapper-producer for sampling Black Sabbath's 1983 live track "War Pigs" initially for his song "Carnival." Ye shared a 2023 Halloween photo of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne dressed as the rapper and his wife, Bianca Censori.

The image, which can be viewed below, also contained Kanye responding in a text message: "He obviously has a celebrity handler who's on his account."

Additionally, during the Vultures listening party at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, Kanye replaced "Carnival" with his 2010 song "Hell of a Life," which features a legally cleared sample of Black Sabbath's "Iron Man," according to Rolling Stone.

Furthermore, on the Vultures 1 album, which was released Saturday (Feb. 10), "Carnival" does not feature a sample of "War Pigs" but instead a fuzzy guitar feedback is in its place.

Ozzy Osbourne Slams Kanye West for Unauthorized Sample Use

On Friday (Feb. 9), Ozzy was alerted that Ye had looped in a sample from a 1983 live performance of Black Sabbath's song "War Pigs" during the rapper's Vultures listening party in Chicago on Thursday (Feb. 8). Ozzy jumped on social media to denounce Kanye for sampling his song and referred to him as an anti-Semite that has caused "untold heartache to many."

"@kanyewest asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of 'War Pig' [sic] from the US festival without vocals & was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many," Ozzy wrote in all caps. "He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man!"

Kanye West's Response to Ozzy Osbourne on Instagram Story

